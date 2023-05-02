Fans hoping to see Pete Davidson reprise his role as Chad or sit next to Colin Jost on a new "Weekend Update" will just have to wait a while as the forthcoming episode of Saturday Night Live has been canceled due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Davidson was set to make his SNL hosting debut over the weekend -- marking his first return to the show since he left at the end of last season after eight years in the cast.

NBC announced on Tuesday that the upcoming episode, featuring Davidson as host and Lil Uzi Vert as musical guest "is canceled due to the writers’ strike" and the show "will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6."

Davidson is currently promoting the release of his new Peacock series, Bupkis, which tells a fictionalized version of his own life.

ET was on the carpet at the premiere of Bupkis last month, and spoke with Davidson's friend and SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson, who said he was looking forward to Davidson's return as host.

"It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show," Thompson told ET of having a former SNL cast member return to host the show. "We don't have to hand walk them through every single part of it. Usually they come with ideas too, so like a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

After Davidson's exit at the end of last season, SNL boss Lorne Michaels told ET that he's "excited he's coming back" to host the show.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live is just one of many TV shows that have been impacted by the WGA strike. Almost all late-night talk shows, from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will cease production for likely the whole duration of the strike.

