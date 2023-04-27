Kenan Thompson is ready to have Pete Davidson back on Saturday Night Live. ET spoke to the comedian at the premiere of Bupkis in New York City on Thursday, and he expressed excitement about his buddy's upcoming return to the sketch series.

"It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show," Thompson told ET of having a former SNL cast member return to host the show. "We don't have to hand walk them through every single part of it. Usually they come with ideas too, so like a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun easy week for us."

As for what fans can expect from the episode when it airs on May 6, Thompson teased that he and the rest of the SNL cast will "try to balance" a mix of Davidson's past characters and new creative sketches.

"I'm a classics fan," Thompson admitted. "I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new."

After Davidson's exit at the end of last season, SNL boss Lorne Michaels told ET that he's "excited he's coming back" to host the show.

Thompson and Michaels were on hand at Thursday's event to support Davidson's upcoming semi-autobiographical comedy series, Bupkis.

"It's Pete's story, told in a very Pete like way," Michaels said of the Peacock series, which stars A-listers including Joe Pesci and Edie Falco. "The cast are really good and I think it's good... I think he was very lucky to have the cast he had, and I think he shines in it so."

Thompson agreed, telling ET, "He's a good kid. He's done a lot of work in in a short amount of time at a very high level, so we're just all very proud of him and want to support him."

Bupkis will premiere on Peacock May 5.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Says He ‘Doesn’t Understand’ His BDE Label This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Pete Davidson to Return to 'SNL' as Host

Pete Davidson Reacts to His BDE Label: 'I Don't Understand'

Watch Pete Davidson's Star-Studded Director's Cut Trailer for 'Bupkis'

Related Gallery