Some people get a little intoxicated and buy stuff they don't need online. Other people, like Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, decide to buy a giant boat.

Davidson walked the red carpet at the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at Kings Theatre in New York City on Monday, and he shared an update about the Staten Island Ferry investment he and his former Saturday Night Live so-star made in January 2022.

Davidson spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi, who asked the comic if he was planning on throwing an after-party on his recently purchased boat.

"Yeah, if it's not sunk!" Davidson said with a laugh.

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," he added, shaking his head. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out."

Davidson appeared on an episode of SNL in January 2022 to joke about having purchased the boat during a "Weekend Update" segment.

"Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson quipped, as Jost sarcastically added, "Yes, it's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through."

Now, more than a year later, it seems that Davidson might not be as fully on-board as he was when he first put up the cash.

Returning to the question of hosting a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere afterparty on the ferry, Davidson quipped, "Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f**k out of there so I can stop paying for it!"

While he might not be thrilled about his boat purchase, the comic is wildly excited about getting to be a part of the Transformers franchise, providing the voice of the heroic Autobot Mirage.

"Dude, this is crazy. This is crazy! I've been going to these movies forever. I am freaked out. I can't believe I'm talking to you, doing this thing. This is insane!" Davidson marveled, basking in the glow and glory of the star-studded premiere.

"I'm full out-of-body here," he added. "I'm so excited and just grateful and everyone who is a part of it has been so nice. And I'm just, I'm excited, dude."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters June 9.

