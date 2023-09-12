Machine Gun Kelly fans were seeing double during a recent concert, when Pete Davidson surprised the crowd by joining the performer onstage in a nearly identical ensemble.

The Saturday Night Live alum joined MGK onstage for his Thursday performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, wearing matching black crop tops and camo pants. But Davidson wasn't the only surprise guest of the evening, as he was joined by a child holding a pink guitar. In a fan-captured video from the show, Davidson held the little one up in the air as Kelly jokingly teased him for going "full Lion King."

Kelly referred to the kiddo as "Leo" and offered him a high five before launching into his song, "Drunk Face."

The child appears to be the 5-year-old son of Davidson's pal, Ricky Velez, who shared a photo of the on-stage appearance along with a video of Leo backstage with MGK on his Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the coolest, kindest, smartest 5 year old in the world!" he captioned the sweet carousel. "I am very lucky that I get to be your dad."

Davidson's fans will recognize Velez for his roles in The King of Staten Island (Oscar) and Bupkis (Ricky).

The appearance comes a few months after ET reported that Davidson had entered rehab for his mental health in the wake of a March car crash for which he was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

"Pete Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues," a source told ET. "He can be manic and wasn't sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself."

Meanwhile, a source told ET last month that the comic and Chase Sui Wonders had broken up.

"Both of them are focusing on themselves," the source said.

As for Kelly, who also goes by his real name, Colson Baker, he and Megan Fox were spotted together in New York City just last week after a source told ET that things between the couple were fully on again.

"Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track," the source said.

"They are fully back together and enjoying it," the source added. "They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

