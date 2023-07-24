Pete Davidson's community service assignment has a special tie to his late father.

Davidson's lawyers went to Los Angeles Superior Court a week ahead of his scheduled arraignment and struck a deal with prosecutors that will keep the actor from serving any jail time for the March car accident.

The L.A. District Attorney's Office confirmed to ET Monday that Davidson, who was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving last month after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home, has been placed on an 18-month diversion program with terms including Hospital and Morgue or the New York equivalent.

Davidson will need to complete 50 hours of community service, which may be performed in New York and will likely be completed with the FDNY, the same fire department where his late father worked. The Bupkis actor's father, Scott, was among the many first responders who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was 33 at the time of his death.

Davidson has also been ordered to complete 12 hours of traffic school which may be completed in New York, as well as restitution, and obey all laws.

As long as Davidson completes the requirements, there will be no criminal offense on his record.

Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, last month, more than three months after the 29-year-old comedian and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were involved in the Beverly Hills car crash.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the office told ET in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences," the statement continued. "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Back in March, the Beverly Hills Police Department told ET that officers responded to a car accident just after 11 p.m. on the 600 block of Rodeo Drive, where the single vehicle hit a fire hydrant.

At the time, TMZ, who was first to report both the crash and Davidson's charge, said that the SNL alum hit a home after losing control of his Mercedes.

