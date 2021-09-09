Remembering 9/11: Movies, Series and Documentaries to Watch

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and altered the state of our world forever.

The effects and consequences of the Sept. 11 attacks are undoubtedly still being felt today -- even two decades later. And while the event, for many, feels like a moment in time that's nearly impossible to forget, the 20th anniversary carries a unique significance -- one which inspires even more reflection and the desire to memorialize all who were lost in the tragedy.

Over the years, there have been a number of films and documentaries released which have depicted the exact events of 9/11 -- often showcasing first-hand accounts from first responders, survivors, world leaders and even civilian witnesses. And in honor of the 20th anniversary, a slew of new shows and docs are being released which will offer a more modern look at all that was lost in the 9/11 attacks, and how the events have shaped the war on terror today.

Below are some of the most compelling movies, documentaries and series to watch in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

MSNBC

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

Following the 9/11 attacks, eyewitnesses shared their own accounts -- just months after the event -- within the spaces of a confined video booth. Now, 20 years later, they reflect once again on the tragedy and its impact on American culture. Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 is available to stream on Peacock TV.

Apple TV+

Inside the President's War Room

This documentary film from Apple and BBC takes viewers inside the White House, and offers a glimpse of how the nation's capital and its leaders responded in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The film features insights from former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell, among others. Inside the President's War Room is free to stream on Apple TV+.

Netflix

Worth

This drama -- which stars Michael Keaton and Amy Ryan -- follows the story of attorneys attempting to calculate the compensation owed to families who lost loved ones due to the 9/11 attacks. The film focuses on the complications of trying to determine the cost of human life, particularly in the wake of the 9/11 tragedy. Worth is currently streaming now on Netflix.

NatGeo

One Day in America

This documentary series from National Geographic details the first-hand accounts from people on the ground to witness the events of the 9/11 attacks -- including first responders, witnesses and survivors. One Day in America is broken up into five separate parts, and is available to stream on Hulu.

Magnolia Network

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11

Featuring four children whose fathers were killed during the 9/11 attacks, this documentary depicts their lives as they reflect on the tragedy of that day and how it changed their families forever. Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 is available to stream on Discovery+.

