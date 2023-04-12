Machine Gun Kelly is coming to theaters. The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that his concert film, Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era, will be coming to theaters for one night only.

"It's not just a concert film, it's the end of an era," MGK captioned a trailer for the film, adding that it'll play in theaters on May 13.

"Machine Gun Kelly's remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home," Kymberli Frueh, SVP of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, told Billboard in a statement. "We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe."

MGK's concert film announcement follows his time in Hawaii with his fiancée, Megan Fox. The PDA-filled getaway came amid relationship woes for the couple, though a source told ET that they've "been making an effort to work out their issues."

"Things have been getting better. Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him," the source said. "They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place. They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn't changed."

