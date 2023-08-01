Pete Davidson is hitting the stage for the first time since entering rehab last month.

ET can confirm that Davidson has booked two sold-out shows on Tuesday, Aug.1, at the Improv in Dania, Florida. Additionally, Davidson will be on the road next month for a limited run alongside fellow comedians John Mulaney and Jon Stewart.

The September shows will see the trio in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 8; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 9 and Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 10. Both the PA and New Jersey tour stops will feature two shows from the funny men.

Mulaney shared the tour announcement on Instagram on Tuesday. Titled, "Jon, John & Pete," pre-sale for the shows begins Wednesday Aug. 2, with the tickets officially going on sale Aug. 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The announcement comes just a month over Davidson entered rehab to take care of his mental health.

"Pete Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues," a source told ET at the time. "He can be manic and wasn't sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself."

It's unclear if Davidson has officially exited the rehab facility or if he's still receiving treatment while he works on his new material. The rehab center is reportedly the same Pennsylvania facility where Mulaney sought help for substance abuse issues in December 2020.

The shows also come amid some good news for the Saturday Night Live alum, who avoided jail time after being charged with charged with misdemeanor reckless driving in March.

Davidson was instead ordered to complete 50 hours of community service following the Beverly Hills car crash, which will likely be completed with the FDNY at the same fire department where his late father worked. The Bupkis actor's father, Scott Davidson, was among the many first responders who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was 33 at the time of his death.

Davidson was also ordered to complete 12 hours of traffic school, as well as restitution, and obey all laws. As long as he completes the requirements, there will be no criminal offense on his record.

As for whether this is just a limited engagement or a signal that more shows are in the near future for the comedian, remains to be seen.

