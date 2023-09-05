Megan Fox is rocking a new 'do. On Monday, the 37-year-old actress was spotted with a bright red bob haircut, as she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, departed Soho House in New York City.

In addition to her stand-out hair, Fox sported a black-and-white polka dot dress and platform shoes. MGK, meanwhile, opted for a light-colored tank and metallic pants as he walked with his arm around Fox's shoulders.

The duo was also photographed in New York City on Tuesday. Fox kept her fiery red haircut for that outing as well, pairing it with a gray blazer dress and over-the-knee boots. For his part, MGK, 33, wore a matching denim puffer coat and pants along with a striped shirt.

The pair, who both wore sunglasses, held hands as they walked the streets of Tribeca.

The sightings came one month after a source told ET that Fox and MGK are "fully back together" after a bit of uncertainty surrounding their engagement.

"Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track," the source said. "They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

