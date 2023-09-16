Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating Chase Stokes' 31st birthday by sharing the very first DM she sent him at exactly 1:07 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.

The 30-year-old country star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a carousel of photos and videos from their time since becoming a couple. The first few photos show them enjoying the outdoors and taking in a concert. There's also video of the couple sharing a laugh and singing to each other.

But it's the last photo in the carousel that shows how the relationship came to be -- a screenshot of Ballerini shooting her shot and sliding into Stokes' DMs. She wrote, "Hiii chase stokes." The Outer Banks star responded a little over two hours later, "Hey there how u doin."

The rest is history.

In her caption, Ballerini wrote, "[H]appy birthday, my sweet virgo."

On Tuesday, ET spoke with the happy couple at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where Stokes confirmed that the pair had been official for "about nine months now," and revealed that he'd actually given himself a pep talk before their first date, which mainly consisted of him telling himself, "Don't screw this up! Don't screw this up.' Because I kind of knew before then, I was like, 'Uh oh, I really like this girl.'"

Fans will recall Ballerini hyped herself up ahead of her first date with Stokes. She shared the sweet video last month.

"Before we were supposed to go on our first date, we [actually] met the night before, so the edge was off a little bit," Ballerini told ET. "But I was still nervous [on the date]. It was our first sitting across the table at dinner [date], you know?"

Attending the MTV VMAs was doubly special for the songstress, who was also celebrating 30th birthday. As if that milestone wasn't enough, the "Blindsided" singer also made her debut on the VMAs stage.

Ballerini spoke to ET about how she's been celebrating her birthday month.

"I've just been spending the last few weeks with him and with my friends and with my mom -- she's here tonight -- and I've just been really in my real life," Ballerini shared "And this feels like I'm a little floaty tonight, but it's a good shock to the system."

