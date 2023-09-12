Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes stunned at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as they color- matched in fiery red ensembles that lit up the carpet.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the ceremony on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and did not disappoint with their bold looks and adorable PDA.

The couple spoke with ET's Rachel Smith, and the country songstress said that, given her fiery ensemble, she looks like "the salsa dancer emoji" -- i.e. red hot and classy.

Ballerini wore a custom Monot sleeveless, backless, flowing silk crimson gown as she kept her arm wrapped about Stokes.

Meanwhile, the handsome actor rocked a matching cherry red suit jacket over a black button-down that showed off his chest, and some off-white slacks.

The Outer Banks star was a supportive man as he posed with his leading lady, and then stood to the side as she got some solo shots. The pair also got cute and flirty on the press line, as the cameras clicked away.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. - Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Ballerini and Stokes' date night is extra special, as the singer is celebrating her 30th birthday. As if that milestone wasn't enough, the "Blindsided" singer is making her debut on the VMAs stage.

Ballerini spoke about how she's been celebrating her birthday over a long span to try and just enjoy her relationship, and time, with Stokes.

"I've just been spending the last few weeks with him and with my friends and with my mom -- she's here tonight -- and I've just been really in my real life," Ballerini shared "And this feels like I'm a little floaty tonight, but it's a good shock to the system."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Stokes confirmed that the pair had been official for "about nine months now," and revealed that he'd actually given himself a pep talk before their first date, which mainly consisted of him telling himself, "Don't screw this up! Don't screw this up.' Because I kind of knew before then, I was like, 'Uh oh, I really like this girl.'"

Ballerini had similar nerves when it came to their first real date. However, things didn't play out as anticipated.

"Before we were supposed to go on our first date, we [actually] met the night before, so the edge was off a little bit," Ballerini said. "But I was still nervous [on the date]. It was our first sitting across the table at dinner [date], you know?"

The couple's latest awards show date night comes weeks after they spent time in Venice, where the songstress joined her beau at the Venice Film Festival. Ballerini and Stokes confirmed their romance earlier this year and made their official red carpet debut in April.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT: