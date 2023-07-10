Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes didn't think twice about going public with their romance!

In a new interview with Stylecaster, the "Blindsided" singer shared why she and her man aren't shy about putting their love on display.

"The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?" the 29-year-old tells the publication.

Ballerini and Stokes each confirmed their romance in March, and have kept the IG PDA coming ever since. As their relationship has reached the six-month mark, Ballerini gushed about why things are going so well with the Outer Banks star.

"He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form," she adds. "It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great."

In January, the pair sparked dating rumors with their cuddled-up picture at the College Football National Championship -- just two months after the country songstress finalized her divorce with Morgan Evans.

"Who you marry is not who you divorce," the "Penthouse" singer tells the outlet of the divorce and the backlash she faced following the release of Evans' single, "Over for You," in which he sings about being blindsided about the end of their marriage.

When it comes to sharing the good and bad of her life -- outside of music -- Ballerini admitted that it is new territory.

"I’ve done this for a decade. I’ve done the work. But the eyeballs on the rest of my life is new, so I’m giving myself a lot of grace," she says about the newfound attention on her personal life. "All the things that I’ve always done are because that’s actually who I am at my core. [But] I am actively working to protect the normalcy."

As she approaches her 30th birthday and emerges from what she called a "sh*tstorm" of a year, the "Hole in the Bottle" singer is looking forward to what is ahead.

"There is this huge energetic shift within you where you shed your child self and become your adult self," Ballerini says about approaching her milestone birthday. "It’s usually surrounded by a lot of friction and a lot of difficult conversations and losing people and that kind of stuff. But then you get to the other side -- you’re like, 'Oh, sh*t, here I am'."

