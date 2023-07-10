Kelsea Ballerini Shares Why She Was Willing to Go Public With Chase Stokes Romance After Divorce
CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Red Car…
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
Inside Jamie Foxx’s Recovery After Being Hospitalized for Medica…
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Stun During ‘Mission: Impossible - …
Watch Katie Cassidy and Boyfriend Stephen Huszar in Hallmark Xma…
Penelope Disick Shoves Food Into Dad Scott's Face for TikTok Pra…
Ryan Gosling Sports Sweet Nod to Eva Mendes at ‘Barbie’ Premiere…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 48
Watch Harry Styles' Reaction to Being Hit in the Crotch With a W…
Watch Kim Kardashian’s Over-the-Top Driver’s License Photo Shoot…
Why Swifties Think 'Speak Now' Vault Track Is About Emma Stone a…
'Speak Now': Taylor Swift Talks Album Title and Writing Every So…
Madonna Postpones 'The Celebration Tour' After ICU Hospitalizati…
'Teen Mom's' Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving the Show
Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Health Scare
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Bradley Cooper Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction …
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes didn't think twice about going public with their romance!
In a new interview with Stylecaster, the "Blindsided" singer shared why she and her man aren't shy about putting their love on display.
"The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?" the 29-year-old tells the publication.
Ballerini and Stokes each confirmed their romance in March, and have kept the IG PDA coming ever since. As their relationship has reached the six-month mark, Ballerini gushed about why things are going so well with the Outer Banks star.
"He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form," she adds. "It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great."
In January, the pair sparked dating rumors with their cuddled-up picture at the College Football National Championship -- just two months after the country songstress finalized her divorce with Morgan Evans.
"Who you marry is not who you divorce," the "Penthouse" singer tells the outlet of the divorce and the backlash she faced following the release of Evans' single, "Over for You," in which he sings about being blindsided about the end of their marriage.
When it comes to sharing the good and bad of her life -- outside of music -- Ballerini admitted that it is new territory.
"I’ve done this for a decade. I’ve done the work. But the eyeballs on the rest of my life is new, so I’m giving myself a lot of grace," she says about the newfound attention on her personal life. "All the things that I’ve always done are because that’s actually who I am at my core. [But] I am actively working to protect the normalcy."
As she approaches her 30th birthday and emerges from what she called a "sh*tstorm" of a year, the "Hole in the Bottle" singer is looking forward to what is ahead.
"There is this huge energetic shift within you where you shed your child self and become your adult self," Ballerini says about approaching her milestone birthday. "It’s usually surrounded by a lot of friction and a lot of difficult conversations and losing people and that kind of stuff. But then you get to the other side -- you’re like, 'Oh, sh*t, here I am'."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Sweet Picture with Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Speaks Out After Being Hit With an Object During Show
Chase Stokes on Being Dubbed Kelsea Ballerini's Golden Retriever BF