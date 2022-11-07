Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Reach Divorce Settlement Agreement
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce.
According to multiple reports, the two country stars came to an agreement on Oct. 24 and, per Page Six, signed off on the divorce days later. As part of that agreement, the two have reportedly moved out of their Nashville home and will split the profits from its sale. The exes also reportedly had a prenuptial agreement.
Back in August, the 28-year-old singer shared that she and Evans were divorcing after five years of marriage.
“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”
She continued, “It’s hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”
The “Hole In the Bottle” songstress ended her note with a reminder to the public. “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile,” she wrote. “Actively healing and showing up the best we can.”
Evans released a statement on his respective social media account confirming the news as well. "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage," he wrote in the message on his Instagram Stories, "Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it's not."
The country singers met in March 2016 and got engaged in December of that year. They were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following year.
In 2019, ET caught up with Ballerini, who praised her 37-year-old husband at the time. “He is a supportive, supportive, wonderful human,” she said during their appearance at the 2019 CMT Awards.
ET has reached out to Ballerini and Evans' reps for comment on their split.
