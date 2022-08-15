Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Patrick Carney. According to multiple reports, Branch filed paperwork in Davidson County, Tennessee on Friday, one day after she announced her separation from the Black Keys drummer.

The couple's divorce comes on the heels of Branch's arrest Thursday, which saw the 39-year-old singer taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, police were called to Branch and Carney's home at around 2 a.m. on Thursday for a possible domestic disturbance. Per the docs, Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one or two times," though the 42-year-old Black Keys musician did not have any visible injuries.

According to the outlet, Branch was taken into custody and had her bail set at $1,000, but was released early because she's currently breastfeeding her and Carney's 6-month-old daughter, Willie. The pair also shares a son, Rhys, who will turn four later this month. Additionally, Branch is mom to a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.

The couple's separation and Branch's arrest follow cheating claims. In a quickly deleted tweet posted on Wednesday, Branch accused Carney of cheating on her over the past several months while she stayed home to care for their infant daughter.

In a statement shared with ET Friday, Branch said she's totally "devastated" for both herself and her family.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," the "Everywhere" singer shared. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch and Carney began dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. The two got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.

