Congrats are in order for Michelle Branch, who is now a mom of three! The 38-year-old singer and her husband, Patrick Carney, have welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Willie Jacquet Carney. The pair are also parents to son Rhys, and Branch shares teenage daughter Owen with ex Teddy Landau.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl," the "Everywhere" the singer announced via Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of her baby girl. "Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love."

In his own Instagram announcement, Carney joked their baby girl was born "7 pounds 5 ounces and 18 FEET HEIGHT."

Branch announced her pregnancy in August on Instagram, seven months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage. "Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!" she shared at the time.

In December 2020, Branch opened up about her and her husband's loss in an Instagram post.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet,'" she wrote. "December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!)."

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress," she continued, sharing photos from the holiday. "We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire," she added. "5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

