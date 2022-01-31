Another baby for Bachelor Nation! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have welcomed their first child together, the new dad announced Monday on Instagram.

"Baby Dawson is here. He's healthy. Mama Ashley is healthy. Everybody's doing well," Jared said in a video. "The labor went well, so Ashley's recovering right now."

"Dawson's doing well. Just wanted to give you an update," he added. "Thank you everybody who's been asking. We haven't slept, obviously. So we're going to eat, we're going to sleep. We're very excited for you guys to see Dawson."

In the caption, Jared reiterated his comments in the video, stating, "Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!"

The couple announced the news of their growing family during an Amazon livestream last July. Later that day, Ashley opened up about her pregnancy in an Instagram post, and revealed she was looking forward to her Feb. 10 due date.

"We’re are very excited for that day to come!" she wrote alongside a photo that showed Jared holding her hair back as she sat next to the toilet, reflecting on her morning sickness at the time. "It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared! I won’t lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me. The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn’t easy for most, but I didn’t imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting. Thank you all for the love and congratulations today!! Hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!"

The new parents, who wed in August 2019, have been open about their desire to start a family from the beginning. Months after tying the knot, Jared told ET that he and Iaconetti "talk about it a lot" and "both want kids."

In January, the couple shared on Amazon Live that they already had a name for their baby boy, which Ashley actually already had picked out since she was 20 years old.

"She said that she wanted to name her first born Dawson after Jack Dawson," Jared recalled of Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character. "... I was totally onboard. I said, 'I love the name Dawson.' I also love Jack Dawson from Titanic."

"Jared and I are both hopeless romantic, cinematic people," Ashley added. "Naming a kid after a Leo character is very natural for us."

Back in July, in an interview with ET, Jared gushed about Ashley becoming a mom.

"Ashley is such a loving and kind-hearted person. She just pours her heart out, which is one of the reasons why people love her on the show, because she's so transparent and honest, and just loves so hard," he said. "I have no doubt that she's going to be that way towards our child."

