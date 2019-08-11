'Bachelor' Couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Get Married!

Congrats to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot in a gorgeous Rhode Island ceremony on Sunday, according toPeople. The news comes just over a year after Haibon proposed to Iaconetti during a special appearance on season five of Paradise last summer.

Iaconetti exclusively revealed to ET in June that American Idol alum David Cook would be singing at her and Haibon's wedding.

"He is one of my favorite artists ever and, I mean, my favorite American Idol ever. So it's really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding," Iaconetti raved. "He has, like, the warmest voice ever. He just can, like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism."

"Yeah, we kind of joking one day about, 'What if David Cook sang at our wedding?' And now we have to do it. So, we were able to talk to the right people and he wanted to do it, so it all worked out," Haibon added.

The couple also shared that plenty familiar Bachelor faces would be invited to the affair -- though confessed they were worried about their officiant, Tanner Tolbert, making it, as he and Jade Roper were expecting their second child. Sure enough, the pair revealed on social media on Saturday that Roper and Tolbert wouldn't be able to make it.

Iaconetti and Haibon revealed their romance to fans in May 2018, months after her breakup from Bachelor Winter Games star Kevin Wendt. Iaconetti, who first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015, previously tried to pursue a relationship with Haibon on season two of BIP, but the pair decided at the time they were better as friends. Haibon first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's 2015 season of The Bachelorette.

"For me it was really just love at first sight," Iaconetti told ET of her romance with Haibon in June 2018. "I don't know when in the past couple months did I decide [I wanted to be with him]. I always knew we had something I'd never experienced before. We're similar and different in the most compatible ways. We really complement each other."

