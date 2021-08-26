Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are going to be parents to a baby boy! During an appearance on Amazon Live, the Bachelor in Paradise alums announced the sex of their first child, one month after that they shared the news that they were expecting.
"We are so excited," Haibon said. "... It was weird because we found out the gender in an email. [It was] so 2021."
Now that they know the sex, Haibon said, "It is so much more real to me now because instead of saying 'my kid,' I say, 'my son.'"
As for their hopes for their son, Haibon said he's crossing his fingers that the tot "likes some of the things I liked growing up."
"I've always dreamed of coaching my son's little league team, so hopefully he likes baseball," he added, before Iaconetti revealed her wishes, after initially hoping for a daughter.
"I did want a girl... I always wanted to do the boy band thing and the princess thing," she explained, before quipping of her son, "He'll have to be in a boy band."
The couple was right about their baby's sex, as they told ET's Katie Krause last month that they both had a "gut feeling" that they had a boy on the way.
"He thought it was a boy before we got pregnant. He's been saying, 'Our first is going to be a boy,'" Iaconetti, 33, said of her husband. "I just had a gut feeling about that too. I think it's just because I want a girl so bad that I know it'll probably end up being a boy."
While Iaconetti was hoping for a girl, Haibon, 32, said he was "indifferent" about the baby's sex as he hoped to have both a girl and a boy eventually. Still, he told ET that finding out the sex was "definitely" the part of Iaconetti's pregnancy he was most looking forward to.
"That's when I feel it's going to start feeling very real because we're no longer referring to the baby as this thing," he explained.
Whether it had been a boy or a girl, the longtime Patriots fan joked, "I'm going to get [the baby] a Tom Brady jersey early on."
With a boy on the way, the couple is prepared, as they've long had their son's name picked out.
"I've had this name [picked out] since I was, like, 20 and Jared really liked it," Iaconetti told ET of the boy's name she's long loved.
"The name that she picked out, I love for a boy," Haibon agreed. "We actually just figured out the middle name as well. If it is a boy, we have the first and middle name all set. We love movies, and there's a little nod to a couple of films in the name, which is ridiculous, but also so meaningful to us. It's a great name and we love it. Nobody would know, except for us."
