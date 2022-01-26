Julia Stiles Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles and her husband, Preston J. Cook, are now the proud parents of two! The 40-year-old actress shared on Instagram on Wednesday that she gave birth to their second child, whom they decided to name Arlo.

Stiles posted a picture of the baby's feet, as well as a hilarious photo of the picture their 4-year-old son, Strummer, drew on their toilet with red marker.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be, 💖," she wrote. "Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…"

Stiles and Cook, who met when Cook was a camera assistant on Stiles' 2015 movie, Go With Me, got married in September 2017. One month after tying the knot, they welcomed Strummer. When posting a picture of their beach wedding on Instagram, she joked, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?"

Last January, ET reunited Stiles with Sean Patrick Thomas, her co-star in the beloved 2001 film, Save the Last Dance, for the film's 20th anniversary.

"I’m really proud to have been a part of the movie, especially because it resonated [with audiences]," Stiles told ET. "It's even more impactful now, but when we made the film -- and this is admittedly my naïveté and what you would call my white privilege now -- I was like, 'Really, this is still an issue? People don't approve of a Black guy and a white girl together?' And then through the voices in the movie and some of the supporting characters, like Kerry Washington's character giving a voice to a different perspective, it opened my eyes to a lot of issues surrounding race and that's still being talked about now."

