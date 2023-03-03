Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini
No more guessing and no more inferring. After months of speculation, Chase Stokes has confirmed he and Kelsea Ballerini are dating.
The Outer Banks star appeared with Sheinelle Jones on the Today show and responded affirmatively that he and the country music star are in a relationship. While teasing Ballerini's scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live, Jones informed viewers, "For those who don't know, they're dating," to which Stokes responded with a simple, "Mhm."
And, for the record, he's a fan of her music.
"Absolutely I'm a fan," he said. "Yeah, who isn't a fan?"
Last month, Stokes told ET he's "excited" about her upcoming SNL performance.
"I mean, she's the best," Stokes said of Ballerini. "I'm so excited for her and everything happening in her career right now."
Ballerini, 29, and Stokes, 30, first sparked dating rumors in January. Then, in February, Stokes shared a photo of Ballerini kissing him while her arms were wrapped around him.
However, Ballerini, who settled her "nasty" divorce in October 2022 from ex-husband Morgan Evans, confirmed their romance last month on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying she's the one who slid into the actor's DMs.
"I slid into his DMs," Ballerini admitted. "I was just like, I'm not gonna get on an app. And honestly, he shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there, and he like, put the bug in my ear. He's like, 'You know who's really cute when you're ready, it's Chase.' I was like, 'You're so right.' And I've never seen the show, but I just knew of him. And so, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in."
On Wednesday, a source told ET that the singer is feeling better than ever in her new relationship.
"Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase," the source said. "They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."
