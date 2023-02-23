Chase Stokes Shares Adorable Photo of Kelsea Ballerini Kissing Him

Chase Stokes is missing his leading lady!

The Outer Banks star took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of his boo, Kelsea Ballerini -- who is currently on tour -- giving him a kiss on the cheek. The sweet shot sees the "Half of My Hometown" singer's arms wrapped around the actor, who is all smiles as he holds on to Ballerini's hands.

"imy," Stokes wrote alongside the pic, short for "I miss you," adding a red heart emoji.

The pic comes just days after Ballerini sat down with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, for a tell-all interview, where she dishes on her divorce from Morgan Evans and the cute way she made the first move on Stokes.

Instagram/hichasestokes

"I think I grieved a lot of the marriage in the marriage, and so I think I was ready to open back up," she said of kicking things off with Stokes just months after her divorce was finalized. "I felt, 'Why not? I've never really dated I don't know how it works. Let's just put ourselves out there, let's just vibe.'

As for how they met, Ballerini, 29, said she slid into the 30-year-old actor's DMs back in December.

"I slid into his DMs," Ballerini admitted. "I was just like, I'm not gonna get on an app. And honestly, he shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there, and he like, put the bug in my ear. He's like, 'You know who's really cute when you're ready, it's Chase.' I was like, 'You're so right.' And I've never seen the show, but I just knew of him. And so, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in."

While the couple has not been shy as of late when it comes to sharing their love on social media, Ballerini said things are still "very new."

"Everything's new for me -- dating, being photographed with someone, like, it's all really new, and I'm tiptoeing," she shared, "And I'm happy and I'm really re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself. It's been a really beautiful re-awakening."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelsea Ballerini Slams Morgan Evans' Breakup Song 'Over for You'

Kelsea Ballerini on 'Nasty' Morgan Evans Divorce, Chase Stokes Romance

'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Being 'SNL's Upcoming Musical Guest (Exclusive)

'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Being 'SNL's Upcoming Musical Guest (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery