Kelsea Ballerini Shares a Glimpse of Chase Stokes From Bed

Fanning the flames? Kelsea Ballerini seemed to be fueling romance rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.
Amid widespread speculation linking the country singer to the actor, Ballerini took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to remarks one user posted -- in comments on a different video -- writing, "@hichasestokes come get your girl."
In the video, which showed Ballerini in bed, the songstress smiles coyly while panning over to reveal what appears to be a man in her bed with her.
While she doesn't show his face, her cheeky, knowing smile -- and his litany of visible arm tattoos -- seems to imply that Stokes has already indeed done what the one TikTok user had suggested.
@kelseaballerini Replying to @amanda_joy_ ♬ original sound - Kelsea Ballerini
In January, Stokes and Ballerini were spotted sharing a hug at LAX amid ongoing romance rumors.
The PDA-packed moment came just days after a source told ET that Ballerini is embracing her new chapter amid her divorce from fellow country musician Morgan Evans.
"Chase feels like a new, exciting crush for her. Their connection has surprised people close to her, but her loved ones are all really happy for her because she has had the biggest smile on her face," the source said. "Kelsea and Chase are having a great time together."
