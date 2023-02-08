Kelsea Ballerini Shares a Glimpse of Chase Stokes From Bed

Fanning the flames? Kelsea Ballerini seemed to be fueling romance rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Amid widespread speculation linking the country singer to the actor, Ballerini took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to remarks one user posted -- in comments on a different video -- writing, "@hichasestokes come get your girl."

In the video, which showed Ballerini in bed, the songstress smiles coyly while panning over to reveal what appears to be a man in her bed with her.

While she doesn't show his face, her cheeky, knowing smile -- and his litany of visible arm tattoos -- seems to imply that Stokes has already indeed done what the one TikTok user had suggested.

In January, Stokes and Ballerini were spotted sharing a hug at LAX amid ongoing romance rumors.

The PDA-packed moment came just days after a source told ET that Ballerini is embracing her new chapter amid her divorce from fellow country musician Morgan Evans.

"Chase feels like a new, exciting crush for her. Their connection has surprised people close to her, but her loved ones are all really happy for her because she has had the biggest smile on her face," the source said. "Kelsea and Chase are having a great time together."

Carly Pearce on How She and Kelsea Ballerini Supported Each Other Through Divorce (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Hug at Airport Amid Romance Rumors

Chase Stokes Is a 'New, Exciting Crush' for Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Chase Stokes Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage

Related Gallery