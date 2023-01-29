Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are not shying away from showing each other some love. In new photos taken of the pair Saturday, Ballerini and Stokes were seen sharing a hug at LAX, where they were catching a flight.

Ballerini wrapped her arms around Stokes' neck as they shared a warm embrace before flying out of Los Angeles. The rumored couple even rocked coordinating looks, with the 29-year-old singer wearing camo sweatpants, a white long-sleeve top and beanie and the Outer Banks star, 30, wearing a sand-colored camo jacket, black t-shirt, yellow sweatpants and a black baseball cap.

In other photos of the pair, Ballerini and Stokes were seen smiling and cuddling up to one another, and even walking hand-in-hand as they made their way through the airport.

The PDA-packed moment comes just days after a source told ET that Ballerini is embracing her new chapter amid her divorce from fellow country musician Morgan Evans.

"Chase feels like a new, exciting crush for her. Their connection has surprised people close to her, but her loved ones are all really happy for her because she has had the biggest smile on her face," the source said. "Kelsea and Chase are having a great time together."

Ballerini addressed the rumored romance on Instagram earlier this month in an Ask Me Anything session, where she shared that she isn't taking the time to clear up anything. When a user asked if there were any rumors that she wanted to address, the songstress said it best: "No."

"hahaha honestly no," she wrote. "Having so many people care about my personal life/friendships/relationships is very new. and at first, the speculation and anxiety around it felt crippling...but now I'm just choosing to be in this new season of life and explore the feelings and do what sparks joy without the need to please, inform, or correct anyone other than my close little world, subject to change, of course, but I'm happy."

The source added that following a little bit of a post-divorce low, Ballerini has found happiness again.

"Kelsea was really sad after her divorce, but now she feels refreshed, carefree, and, like, she's back to herself again," the source said.

The "Subject to Change" singer has been putting her carefree life on display. Earlier this month, Ballerini made an appearance on Stokes’ Instagram. In one of the pictures shared in a photo carousel, Ballerini is seen resting her head on his shoulder while they watch the College Football National Championship in Inglewood, California.

The budding romance comes three months after Ballerini ended her marriage to Evans, after five years. Stokes, meanwhile, was most recently linked to his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline. The pair were in an off-and-on relationship that started back in 2020.

Neither Ballerini nor Stokes has yet to publicly address their rumored romance.

