Kelsea Ballerini had the support of her man while she was on the road!
On Saturday, the "Blindsided" songstress took to Instagram to celebrate the end of her HeartFirst tour with a photo dump of moments from her last stop -- including one with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes.
"last show of my favorite tour i’ve ever done tonight. phoenix, let’s make it *legendary* 😉🤍🫠," she captioned the post.
Ballerini's post led with a picture of her onstage, then followed with a few moments of her interacting with the crowd. In the final slide, Ballerini gives her boyfriend a sweet embrace before she takes the stage.
The "Penthouse" singer's subtle shoutout to her beau comes after he surprised her on the road.
Last week, Ballerini shared a video of Stokes waiting for her as she got off of a plane.
"sleepy girl, happy girl," she wrote.
Inside the post was a video of her getting off a plane and being greeted by the Outer Banks star. Happy to see her man, Ballerini jumped in his arms as they hugged a kissed.
Ballerini, 29, and Stokes, 30, sparked dating rumors in January. The country songstress confirmed their relationship the following month. Since, the pair have put their love on display on social media and on the red carpet.
Last month, Stokes spoke to ET about being dubbed Ballerini's "golden retriever boyfriend."
"I'll take the job, I'll take it," Stokes said. He even shared how the nickname is especially fitting because his dog, Milo, is a golden retriever and German shepherd mix.
When asked about supporting Ballerini, Stokes gushed over his "talented" girlfriend, saying, "Oh my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she's so damn talented."
Stokes noted that even while he was down in Brazil, he managed to watch parts of her recent concert. "I was just watching videos, she's been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara. Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it's been beautiful."
