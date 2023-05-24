Kelsea Ballerini is bringing it on home with Chase Stokes.

The "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" singer shared a glimpse into her recent hometown visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, with boyfriend Stokes joining her for the ride. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story, Ballerini shared images of a famed Dolly Parton mural, a menu from Litton's Market Restaurant and Bakery, and herself riding shotgun while putting on a pair of pink socks.

"A heart fillin 24 hours at home," she wrote over one image.

Ballerini teased her beau with a selfie on the track at her alma mater, Central High School, with a reference to his viral Outer Banks-inspired meme. "Don't say it, don't say it, don't say it BRINGITONHOMEJOHNB," she wrote over a photo of the two.

Lastly, Ballerini, 29, gazes out at her former high school's football field with her hands on her hips, including the caption "go bobcats" with red-and-black hearts.

Back in 2017, Ballerini invited ET along for an intimate show at her high school -- where she previously performed an original song for the very first time as a student.

"I've done a couple hometown shows and they've been really, really special, but getting to do it at my high school -- I feel already so emotional about it," she said at the time, while gearing up to release her sophomore album, Unapologetically. "It was really defining years for me and so to start this next chapter and putting this record out where this all started, it feels super full circle."

Ballerini and Stokes' Knoxville trip comes after the couple previously hit the road for a fun-filled seaside getaway with friends.

Ballerini and Stokes, 30, have been linked since January, and she later confirmed their romance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. A source told ET in March, "Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase" after her highly publicized split from husband Morgan Evans.

"They're having a great time together," the source said of Ballerini and Stokes. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

In April, Ballerini and Stokes went red carpet official at the CMT Music Awards -- marking their first major public appearance as a couple.

The Outer Banks star was spotted dancing and singing along to Ballerini's "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" song during the awards ceremony. In a video shared on Instagram by CMT, Stokes was all smiles while lip-syncing and shaking his hips to the beat. Ever the proud boyfriend, Stokes even whipped out his phone to record some of the show.

The next morning, Ballerini shared a snuggled-up selfie with Stokes on her Instagram Story and joked that they "hard launched" their relationship.

