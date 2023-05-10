Chase Stokes captured a sweet moment between him and Kelsea Ballerini!

On Tuesday, the Outer Banks star took to Instagram to share a photo dump featuring some random pics, and some sweet moments with his lady.

"it’s Tuesday and the Stanley Cup came to my house. wtf," Stokes, 30, captioned the post that led with a picture of him looking at the hockey trophy.

Inside were additional pictures of the actor eating a hamburger, showing off a bracelet and taking a wild selfie. However, the sweetest moment came at the end, when Stokes shared a picture of him nuzzled close to Ballerini as she smiles for the camera.

Ballerini, 29, took to the comments to have a flirty moment.

"find somebody that looks at you like chase looks at the stanley cup," she wrote with the heart eyes emoji. "ps- you cute."

Also included in the roundup was a picture of Ballerini's dog, Dibs. The "Blindsided" singer took to her Instagram Story to share the image with a hilarious caption.

"i'm not sure what chase caught dibs doing, but it was definitely sus behavior," she wrote over the pic of her dog on the diving board.

Stokes' latest post comes after the duo shared some sweet snaps from a beachside getaway last month.

The same month, Ballerini and Stokes -- who have been linked since January -- made their romance red carpet official at the CMT Music Awards.

A source told ET in March, "Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase" after her highly publicized split from husband Morgan Evans.

"They're having a great time together," the source said of Ballerini and Stokes. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

