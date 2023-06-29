Kelsea Ballerini has a message for her fans. After the 29-year-old singer was pelted in the face with an object while performing at Idaho's Outlaw Field on Wednesday, she spoke out on Instagram.

"Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

"I love you and appreciate all of the concern," Ballerini continued, "let's make the last two shows of The Heartfirst Tour the best yet."

Ballerini also addressed the situation in a post to her Instagram feed, on which she shared photos from Wednesday night's show.

"two shows of the heartfirst tour left," she wrote alongside the pics, before noting, "ps- i'm fine, let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows. ily.)"

Chase Stokes, Ballerini's boyfriend, chimed in with his support in the comments, writing, "❤️ u."

Shortly after an audience member threw the bracelet that hit Ballerini in the face, the singer's official fan account spoke out on Twitter.

"Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move," the account wrote. "If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord, give it to us! We will make sure it gets to her. But PLEASE don’t put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue. We love you guys. We do. But please make it stop."

Ballerini is one of a number of artists who've had dangerous fan interactions in recent weeks.

Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone and had to receive emergency medical attention, Ava Max was slapped by an unnamed man who rushed the stage, and Pink was performing at London's Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto the stage.

