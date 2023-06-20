Chase Stokes Reacts to Being Dubbed Kelsea Ballerini's Golden Retriever Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini and her Outer Banks star boyfriend, Chase Stokes, have been a fan-favorite couple over the last few months.
Stokes has been spotted at several stops on Ballerini's Heartfirst tour and went viral for filming her performance at the CMT Awards -- leading online commentators to dub him the ultimate "golden retriever" boyfriend.
More than just his shaggy, sandy-blonde hair and upbeat attitude, Urban Dictionary defines a golden retriever boyfriend as “a significant other that is easygoing and makes it fairly simple to maintain a happy and fulfilling relationship."
Stokes walked the red carpet at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event, held in São Paulo, Brazil, where he spoke with ET's Denny Directo about his new title.
"I'll take the job, I'll take it," Stokes said. He even shared how the nickname is especially fitting because his dog, Milo, is a golden retriever and German shepherd mix.
When asked about supporting Ballerini, Stokes gushed over his "talented" girlfriend, saying, "Oh my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she's so damn talented."
Stokes noted that even while he's down in Brazil, he has managed to watch parts of her recent concert. "I was just watching videos, she's been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara. Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it's been beautiful."
Stokes and Ballerini first sparked romance rumors in January of this year, however, Ballerini confirmed their romance in February during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
In March, a source close to the couple revealed to ET that Ballerini is feeling better than ever in her relationship with the actor.
"Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase," the source said. "They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."
Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event, held in São Paulo, Brazil, is a three-day event announcing new shows and release dates as well as offering first looks at many of the streaming platform's most anticipated titles.
Stokes shared an update on season 4 of his hit Netflix series, Outer Banks, saying the cast and crew are gearing up for production, however, it is impacted by the WGA Writers' Strike.
"So, we're ramping up to start," Stokes said. "Everything’s a process right now, obviously, with the writers’ strike and everything going on... we're kind of just you know gearing up to go back."
Stokes spoke about the camaraderie built around Netflix and the Outer Banks team, saying, "We've had the same crew members and same cast for this entire time. So, the same people who were running cameras on the first episode are still running cameras for us and it really is one little traveling circus and one big happy family, so it's beautiful."
