The dating scene can be daunting after a divorce, even for a country superstar like Kelsea Ballerini.

The 29-year-old "Miss Me More" singer on Saturday posted a TikTok video she filmed about six months ago and ahead of her first date with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Kelsea shared in her caption that the video is what she sent to her best friend before meeting up for sushi with the 30-year-old actor.

The video, set to her track "How Do I Do This," is pretty adorable, given Kelsea's dressed to the nines and looks super excited about her big night. But she's also nervous! And that much is evident by how she hypes herself up for the big date.

After a quick twirl and showing off her look, Kelsea tells her best friend she'll call the next day to offer "the full update." Then comes the pep talk.

"I can do this! I can do this!" she says. "It's just a date. You just go and you eat food and you talk about things that you do."

Suffice it to say, fans loved the video. At least one fan's taking the pep talk to heart after commenting, "'Ya just eat food and talk about things that ya dooooo' - my new pre-date pep talk 😂." A second fan had to reach for a Kleenex after watching the video: "That 'just a date' turned into you finding your best friend and lover boy who ALWAYS shows up for you 🥺🥺🥺🤧🤧🤧 can’t love this more!"

Kelsea and Chase first sparked dating rumors with a cuddled-up picture at the College Football National Championship -- just two months after the country songstress finalized her divorce with Morgan Evans.

The couple then made their red carpet-debut in April at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. Just last month, Kelsea spoke to Stylecaster and shared why she and Chase aren't shy about putting their love on display.

"The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?" said the 29-year-old, who confirmed the romance back in March.

In that same interview, Kelsea shared what makes their romance thrive.

"He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form," she said. "It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great."

