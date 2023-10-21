Kris Jenner is walking down memory lane in honor of Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday.

The momager took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning to commemorate her first-born's big day. Kris first posted a photo of Kim as a young child showing off her smile, sans a few teeth. The next photo shows Kim and Kris in matching outfits while posing for a photo alongside Kris' late husband, Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003, just two months after he was first diagnosed. He was 59.

"I fell in love with you the moment we met and I've been obsessed with you ever since," Kris wrote alongside the photo.

The third photo shows Kris and Kim more recently dressed to the nines.

"I feel so blessed to be your mommy and I am so incredibly proud of you every single day," she wrote alongside that photo.

Alongside more photos of them together Kris also wrote, "You are the best daughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, best friend, confidant, travel partner, shopping buddy, stylist and therapist … the list goes on."

Kris also dubbed Kim "an inspiration to so many, but especially me."

Kim kicked off her birthday festivities Friday night in Beverly Hills, where a bevy of celebrities made their presence known with fashionable attire starting with Kim, who opted for a titillating red dress with laces.

Kylie Jenner looked stunning as usual in a black leather dress and shades. Khloe Kardashian opted for a curve-hugging white dress, and Kendall Jenner went with a tight leopard-print outfit, which she later showed off on her Instagram Story.

Hailey Bieber was among the celebrities who attended the shindig. She wore a brown leather mini skirt with an oversized brown coat. Kimora Lee, Jeff Bezos's girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Ivanka Trump and Khloe's BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq were also in attendance for the rooftop festivities at Funke in Beverly Hills.

Attendees were treated with Kim K masks, prompting Khloe to post a photo of what the masks looked like on her Instagram. That post also doubled as a sweet tribute to her big sister.

Check out some of the night's best outfits:

