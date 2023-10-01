Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady had a little fun together -- for a good cause!

On Saturday, both Kim, 42, and Tom, 46, were in the room for the inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Event, hosted by Michael Rubin, Jay-Z and Meek Mill at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Kim and Tom came to playful blows when they were reportedly in a bidding war for a pricey piece of art

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

ET has learned that Kim and Tom went head-to-head for a really expensive painting. However, after going back and forth, both agreed to give $2 million. The Kardashians star and the former Super Bowl champion agreed to work it out amongst themselves.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

The artist who crafted the painting, George Condo, agreed to do another piece and give it to the person who walked away without it.

During the auction, Brady gave someone a chance to have a piece of football history, as the unwashed jersey he wore during his 700th career touchdown was auctioned off.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

Kim, who was photographed sitting next to her bestie, Lala Anthony, also shared a fun moment with sister Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. The SKIMS founder wasn't photographed with Tom. There was plenty of star power in the room for the event -- that raised $24 million for criminal justice reform.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

Also in attendance were Kevin Hart, Gayle King, Tiffany Haddish, Alex Rodriguez, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Harlow, Quavo, Lil Kim and more.

On Sunday, Michael took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with Kim, Tom and the other high-profile guests, and celebrate the successful event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

"What a night !! Thank you to everyone who came out and made our first #ReformCasinoNight a huge success!! Less than 0.01% of philanthropic giving is utilized for criminal justice reform, but last night we raised nearly $24M making our inaugural Casino Night one of the most successful fundraisers ever," he wrote. "Thanks to so many friends who supported this critical issue, @reform will be able to significantly scale their impact in more communities and transform millions of lives."

Kim and Tom are no strangers to causing a buzz at one of Michael Rubin's events. In July, the pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted chatting and being friendly during the annual all-white party.

Following the party, ET spoke to Michael, who gave his own insight on Kim and Tom's night, which according to him was very much in the friendzone.

"Honestly, they're just friends," Michael said. "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there."

According to the Fanatics CEO, "Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much."

He added, "So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Michael added. "We always want to laugh about it."

RELATED CONTENT: