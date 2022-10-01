Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian's Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute
Kim Kardashian Honors Late Father Robert Sr. on His Birthday: 'I…
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Social Media Antics
Kim Kardashian Sports Jockstrap, Spills on Kanye West in New Spr…
Kanye West Sparks More Kardashian Family Drama With Instagram Co…
Henry Winkler Makes Tyler James Williams Tear Up With 'Abbott El…
Watch Penelope Disick Vlog on TikTok
Kris Jenner Addresses Kardashian Scandals By Taking a Lie Detect…
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Walk in Crystal Gown
New York Fashion Week: Linda Evangelista Returns to Runway After…
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show | ET's The Dow…
Adam Levine’s Alleged Cheating Scandal Explained | ET’s The Down…
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33
Khloé Kardashian 'Still Crying' Over Daughter True's First Day o…
Chrissy Teigen Shares How Luna and Miles Feel About Getting a Ne…
Kim Petras Raves Over 'Unholy' Success and Fan Reaction to Sam S…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never…
Khloé Kardashian Says She Was ‘Bamboozled’ by Tristan Cheating S…
Courteney Cox Reacts to Kanye West Saying 'Friends' Wasn't Funny
Kanye West Promises to Unleash the 'Monster' After Rant Comparin…
Kim Kardashian paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death.
The 41-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father. Some of the photos included a handwritten note Kardashian said she relished when she was a kid. One of the handwritten notes from Robert read, "Kim - I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you," and he signed it "daddy."
Kardashian wrote in that Story just how much she missed coming home to those notes.
"19 years ago my daddy passed away," she wrote. "I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w[ith] his lefty handwriting. I love you so much dad I can always feel you."
In another Instagram Story, Kardashian shared one of the many Father's Day cards she wrote him, like the one in 2002. She said "he saved every card I wrote him."
There was also a card she wrote as a child, which she signed off with, "Kimberly."
Kardashian went on to share a photo of herself as a child hanging with her dad, as well as a 1995 video of Robert skiing down the slopes and recalling his approach to the sport he loved -- "Here’s how I go down the mountain: I don’t look at the hill. I just keep skiing."
For that throwback skiing video, Kim said, "We skied every Thanksgiving. Best memories ever! And the reason I love skiing today especially with my kids!"
Robert died of esophageal cancer in 2003, just two months after he was first diagnosed. He was 59.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kris Jenner Addresses Kendall's Party and Robert Kardashian Hologram
Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Father Robert Kardashian Sr. on Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Kardashian Sr. Tribute Event Included Reality Cameras and a Kanye West Song -- But No Kim
Rob Kardashian Posts Look-Alike Pic of Newborn Daughter Dream and Late Father Robert Kardashian: 'An Exact Cop
David Schwimmer Says Robert Kardashian Never Recovered From OJ Simpson Trial: 'He's Kind of a Tragic Figure'