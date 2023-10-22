Kourtney Kardashian celebrated years of fights in honor of Kim Kardashian's birthday!

On Saturday, the Kardashians star turned 43, and was showered with tributes by her family. Kim's older sister, Kourtney, hilariously used the moment to reflect on their lifetime of disputes.

"Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian! Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story over a throwback pic. "People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney's tribute also included a picture of her and Kim twinning during Halloween 87, and picture of their Victoria's Secret angels costumes.

The Poosh founder's hilarious birthday shout out comes after her and Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fight has been one of the biggest storylines on the current season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

In the season premiere episode, Kim admits during a separate interview that she and her older sister made amends. However, the show starts with an intense phone call between the famous sisters that sees Kourtney calling Kim a "narcissist" and Kim revealing that some of Kourtney's friends have a group chat named "Not Kourtney."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Since filming, the sister duo have patched things up and reunited for events, such as Kourtney and Travis Barker's baby shower.

Kim's birthday love didn't stop with her big sis. On Saturday, Kris Jenner took to social media to share some rare throwback pics and a sweet message.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for VIOLET GREY

"I fell in love with you the moment we met and I've been obsessed with you ever since," the momager wrote in part.

Kim's younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also all wished her a happy birthday and were on hand to celebrate her during a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills.

For more on Kim, and her star-studded birthday celebration, click below.

