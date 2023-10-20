Scott Disick is trying his best to be a good co-parent as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together.

A source tells ET that Scott has been "feeling a bit emotional as Kourtney gets closer to giving birth, but he is also supportive and is just glad she is feeling better considering her recent health scare."

Despite earlier reporting that Kourtney's ex had been "keeping his distance" during her new pregnancy, ET's source said that he has been handling things better as of late.

"He has put his own personal feelings aside and just wants to ensure that Kourtney is healthy and that their kids are feeling good," the source shares. "He has been extra proactive and hands on and helping out however he can."

The exes have also spent time with their three children -- Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 -- to make sure they are handling all the transitions in their family life.

"Both Scott and Kourtney have had open and honest conversations with their kids about getting a new sibling," the source notes. "They're looking forward to having a new baby brother around."

As for Kourtney, the source tells ET that she is feeling "supported by everyone as her due date gets closer."

"Her immediate family and Travis’ kids are excited and have been there for her," the source adds. "Travis has been Kourtney’s rock throughout her pregnancy and Kris has offered a lot of guidance too."

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022 and announced that they were expecting their first baby together in June 2023. Despite the couple's elation at their forthcoming bundle of joy, Kourtney recently opened up about criticism she's received during her most recent pregnancy -- particularly from those who think she's too old to have another baby at 44.

"Those comments don't affect me. To those who do them I just say: how dare you question God's plan?" she said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia. "Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which in fact arrived when both Travis [Barker] and I no longer even thought about it and a year after we stopped trying with assisted fertilization."

"I kept telling Travis: if we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen," she added. "And so it was: when we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."

