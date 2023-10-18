Scott Disick's dream girl? Khloé Kardashian, of course! Despite his lengthy romance with Khloé's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott never shies away from openly flirting with KoKo both on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

On this week's episode, Kris Jenner and Khloé visit Scott to discuss his romantic future, saying they want to set him up on a date.

In her confessional interview, Kris says that Scott "probably has a crush on Khloé," adding that she doesn't fault him for the preference, adding, "Listen, I have a crush on Khloé, everyone has a crush on Khloé!"

Scott insists, "Obviously I'd never look at Khloé sexually," admitting that he likes to joke around about a potential romance with the Good American founder.

But Scott notes that he wants someone who will "stick around" like Khloé has a history of doing with her problematic exes.

The trio is then joined by Scott and Kourtney's 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, who says she wants her dad to have a girlfriend.

Penelope wants Scott to date an older woman and when he says "late 20s," she replies, "Ew, 20s?!"

As for P's list of requirements, she says the person should have a good personality, "can be pretty," and that the woman should go to the gym so as to motivate Scott to do the same.

Kris and Khloé have some fun with a matchmaking service and interview candidates for Scott, ultimately picking a woman named Celine, who is Persian, Jewish, and runs her own lingerie company.

Scott and Celine go on a date together, where sparks don't really seem to fly, but Scott later tells Khloé he enjoyed himself.

He notes that he probably talked to her more than to girls he's dated for years, but worries that she hasn't been in long-term relationships or experienced any hardships.

Kris also offers to get Scott the lead role on The Bachelor, but the father of three described that scenario as a "nightmare."

Scott and Kourtney split for good in 2015. They share Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Kourtney has since moved on with her husband, Travis Barker, and the pair is expecting a baby boy together soon.

As for Khloé, she's currently single after splitting from the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, in late 2021 amid multiple cheating scandals.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

