Scott Disick's health has taken a turn for the worse, and Khloé Kardashian is concerned. In this week's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, KoKo visits Lord Disick to check up on him, only to express that the father of three is the "unhealthiest" she has ever seen him in the wake of a back injury.

"I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him. He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good," Khloé says in her confessional interview.

Scott injured his back as the result of an August 2022 car crash that left his Lamborghini flipped upside down.

"I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back," Scott tells Khloé, saying his back has gotten "worse over time" since the accident.

Scott admits that he hasn't done physical therapy and agrees to meet with a doctor that Khloé recommends.

Hulu

Later in the episode, Scott meets up with Dr. Pat to discuss his injury and MRI results.

"I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight," Scott shares, adding that he met with a specialist who simply suggested he "microdose some 'shrooms," and he opted out.

Dr. Pat said that Scott is "on that cusp of needing surgery," and recommended exercises for Scott to help his back.

When the doctor asks what Scott did for fun before he hurt his back, and Scott quips, "Sex, but now I can't move," as Khloé cracks a smile.

Khloé asks if that's "motivation" to fix his back, and Scott jokes, "Get back on the wagon to f**k."

Hulu

Scott says he's "happy to commit" to the physical therapy and then cracks a joke about getting together with Khloé for his 40th birthday.

"You might need brain surgery," Khloé replies.

The two pals have always been close even after Scott split from Khloé's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott and Kourtney share kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Kourt has since moved on, marrying Travis Barker in May 2022. The couple is expecting their first child together soon.

