Scott Disick is reeling from Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy news. Days after Kourtney announced that she's expecting a baby with her husband, Travis Barker, a source tells ET that her ex "is trying his best to stay positive and be happy for Kourtney, but he feels bad about the situation too."

"He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did," the source says. "His friends can tell he is hurt. Scott isn’t dating anyone seriously."

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off for years and share three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. A source previously provided insight into Scott's state of mind after his ex's pregnancy reveal.

"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," the source told ET. "It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time, he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Kourtney shared the news of her baby on the way at a Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The band's drummer is already dad to Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, and stepdad to Atiana, 24, from a previous relationship.

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

