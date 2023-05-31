Scott Disick is grateful to be alive. The 40-year-old businessman opened up about a scary freak car accident on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

On the Hulu show, Kris Jenner stops by to visit Scott after he was involved in a crash that ended up in his vehicle being totaled. Sharing that he was on his way to his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's, house to pick up their son, Mason Disick, for a movie, Scott detailed what happened in the accident.

"I was driving by myself, which, thank god," he told Kris. "I made a right and curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs, they're kind of little lips. The wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it pull a little and by the time in pulled, smacked into a pillar."

He shared photos of his gray Lamborghini flipped on its side with a shattered windshield.

Hulu

"I was up there strapped in and hanging, and then I couldn't get out and then I realized, 'I'll try the sunroof,'" Scott said, noting that he exited the car through the sunroof.

Scott shared that his 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, whom he also shares with Kourtney, offered her dad some important help.

"Good thing I got P. She took care of me. She got all the blood off me when she was there," he said of his daughter.

Penelope confirmed her dad's story, telling her grandma, "You know, a lot of blood," while motioning toward the forehead area.

"She came down with a wet rag. She got my face all done. She was a big help," Scott said of his daughter.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Penelope Disick Reenacts 'Zoolander' Scene on TikTok With Dad Scott This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Shanna Moakler Says She's 'Too Old' to Date Kourtney's Ex Scott Disick

Scott Disick Celebrates Passover Dinner With His and Kourtney's Kids

Inside Penelope Disick's Pink-Themed 10th Birthday Party

Related Gallery