Inside Penelope Disick's Pink-Themed 10th Birthday Party
Penelope Disick is pretty in pink! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter had a 10th birthday party that looked like one for the memory book.
On Thursday, her mom shared a slew of pics and videos on her Instagram Story of the soiree, which included heart-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches that were both vegan and gluten-free. The pool party was also full of pink, heart-shaped items, including balloons, napkins and floats.
As for Kourtney, she sported a pink swimsuit, boat hat and sunglasses.
Penelope also got some special tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner family as well as from the Barkers, her new extended family.
"Happy birthday princess P," Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, captioned a selfie of her and Penelope. "Love you!"
Travis also took to Instagram on Friday to wish his new stepdaughter a happy birthday by sharing a photo of Penelope and her mom from his and Kourtney's wedding this summer. "Happy birthday, Penelope. Love you," he wrote.
The tributes didn't stop there! Penelope's grandmother, Kris Jenner, was excited to celebrate the 10-year-old's birthday. "Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!! From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!" she posted on Friday along with a series of photos. "I am beyond blessed and grateful God chose me to be your grandma and I love you more than I can ever explain!!!!! Love, Lovey xoxo 💞💕🥳🎂"
And while Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, may have missed the party because they were in Paris, France, the proud aunt was sure to post pics of her niece on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love you so much!!! I can't believe you are 10 now."
