Alabama Barker Posts TikTok With North West and Penelope Disick

The Barker-Kardashian-Disick kids are becoming one, big, blended family! On Monday night, Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, 15, took to TikTok so share a video of herself alongside her "friends" North West, 8, and Penelope Disick, 9.

In the video, Alabama is seen banging her head along to the popular TikTok track "Chocolate Barbie," when the words "Meet my friends," flash across the screen.

It's then that the teenage daughter of the Blink-182 drummer and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, turns the camera to show North and Penelope sitting next to her, also banging their heads along to the catchy tune.

This isn't the first time the kids of this famous family have taken to TikTok to share what they're up to. During the Thanksgiving holiday, Penelope took to her and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian's joint account, to show off their dance moves.

In the fun clip, Penelope starts spinning around to the song "Helikopter" by Fazlija, while her mom and future stepdad follow suit in the background.

But it seems all the spinning left Kourtney dizzy, and she falls into her fiancé's open arms as Penelope keeps going.

In addition to spending some time with her daughter, Kourtney also fit in a hangout with Travis' kids -- Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 15, and Atiana de la Hoya, 22, the daughter of Travis' ex, Shanna Moakler -- over the holiday weekend.

Alabama documented the crew on her Instagram account, posting pics of the group in matching black bomber jackets and black pants.

It appears that the group will be spending a lot time together as the Christmas holiday nears and it will be a particularly special time for Kourtney, as it's the first Christmas she and Travis will spend together after getting engaged back in October.

The season is going to be an opportunity to make all new memories for Kourtney and her three kids -- Penelope, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick -- as well as with Travis and his kids with Moakler -- Alabama and 18-year-old Landon.

