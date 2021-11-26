Kim Kardashian and North West have made their TikTok debut!

The 41-year-old reality star launched the account @KimAndNorth with her oldest daughter on Thanksgiving Day, and it already features over 20 videos from her family's holiday. The first post premiered on Thursday morning, a brief video of the mother-daughter duo having a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin. The pair then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.

The other videos feature the pair dancing to Adele‘s song "Easy on Me," one of North modeling a bunch of hats, and one of them going for a ride in a golf cart.

At the time of publication, the account has no bio, but the profile photo shows Kim and North hugging. The account has over 300,000 followers, but that number will likely grow considering the Kardashian-West fanbase.

Kim and North are following in the footsteps of the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope Disick, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. That mother-daughter duo also has a joint TikTok account named @pandkourt.

This past weekend, Kim was seen with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and as they stepped out in Santa Monica, California, to enjoy dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant. The sighting came just days after the pair rocked matching SKIMS pajamas in celebration of Davidson's birthday. And before that, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

Kanye West, Kim's estranged husband, spoke out about her new romance with the Saturday Night Live actor while attending the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row on Wednesday. During his speech, Kanye expressed his desires for him and Kim to get back together and needing "to be back home."

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband," he says in a video shared by PageSix. "But right now today, for whatever reason, I didn't know I was going to be standing right here. I didn't know I was gonna be in front of this mic, but I'm here to change the narrative."

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK… but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation," he continued. "Of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store."

Kanye and Kim share four children; North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper in February, after seven years of marriage.

A source also told ET that Kim is keeping her estranged husband in mind as she explores her relationship with Pete.

"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," the source said.

In a recent candid interview with Drink Champs, Kanye referred to Kim as his wife and said he didn't want to get a divorce and hadn't seen any paperwork. An additional source previously told ET that "Kim and Kanye's co-parenting relationship and friendship changes almost daily depending on Kanye's mood."

"One day he wants to get back together with Kim, and the next day he is blocking her number," the source said at the time. "Kim is over any drama."

