Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Son Saint Plays Catch With Tom Brady -- and He's Pretty Good!
Watch Kim Kardashian’s 4-Year-Old Son Saint Give Her a ‘Savage K…
Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips to Cover…
Watch Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Give Rare Interview
Kim Kardashian Pays Kanye West a Huge Compliment
Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife and Says He Wants to ‘B…
Kanye West Makes Peace Offering to Drake After Longtime Feud
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson React to Iman Shumpert’s 'DWTS' Win …
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Becoming More Than Friends (Sou…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Casually Dating (Source)
See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Halloween Hand-Holding
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
Kanye West Still Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife, Will Smith Gets …
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Does Saint West have his sights on the NFL? Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 5-year-old son has already played ball with a football legend -- Tom Brady. Kanye, a.k.a. Ye, proudly posted a black-and-white video of the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Saint tossing a ball back and forth in what appears to be a private box.
"Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins 🕊," Ye captioned the clip of his son and the six-time Super Bowl champ.
Saint holds his own against Tom, who chats with him about his own three kids as Kanye's song, "God's Plan," plays in the background.
"I always want my kids to play catch with me and then they're like, 'Dad, I've had enough,'" Tom tells Saint.
Tom has two kids with wife Gisele Bundchen, 8-year-old Vivian and 11-year-old son Benjamin, and a 14-year-old son, John, with actress Bridget Moynahan.
"I like basketball too," Saint tells the NFL pro.
At one point in the video, Saint, who has a cast on his right arm, runs back to make Tom throw the ball further and drops it when it's his turn to catch.
"He only missed it because he had a cast!" Kanye jokes.
Kim shared in September that Saint suffered an arm injury, announcing on her Instagram Stories, "My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not OK."
As for Saint's parents, who are going through a divorce, a source recently told ET that Kim is still "protective" over Kanye.
For more on Kim and Kanye, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not OK' After Son Saint West Breaks His Arm
Kim Kardashian's Kids Saint and Psalm Crash Her Gym Workout
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint West Tested Positive for COVID