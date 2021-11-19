Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson have been spending more and more time together, and now they're coordinating in matching pajamas.

The 41-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old SNL star were spotted in a pic, rocking a shirt and pant from the same plaid pajamas by Kardashian's fashion line, SKIMS. The photo was posted by Flavor Flav on Instagram. The 62-year-old rapper was celebrating Davidson's birthday with Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who was dressed in the full plaid pajama look.

The exact SKIMS Fleece Plaid Sleep Set is available to shop for $88 in two different shades of brown plaid. The cozy loungewear look is perfect for cuddling up in while watching holiday movies or for holiday gifting. Heck, channel Kim and Pete by treating yourself and your partner to these matching pajamas for the ultimate holiday couples look.

Kardashian and Davidson sparked romance rumors in late October when they were photographed clutching each other's hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm. The entrepreneur and comedian starred in a hilarious skit together when Kardashian hosted SNL on Oct. 9.

Shop the SKIMS plaid pajama below.

