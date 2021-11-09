Holiday cheer is here again thanks to the Hallmark Channel! The network shared their full 2021 lineup of Christmas movies and we've got our cozy Christmas socks and cocoa mugs ready.

HALLMARK CHANNEL’S "COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Premieres: Friday, October 22

Evergreens expert Olivia helps a Christmas tree farmer, Jack, as a mysterious illness overtakes the firs just days before Christmas.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Starring: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Premieres: Saturday, October 23

Marketing executive Lauren is met with the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends.

The Santa Stakeout

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Premieres: Sunday, October 24

Detectives Tanya and Ryan go undercover as newlyweds as they embark to solve a string of holiday heists.

Christmas in Harmony

Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Premieres: Friday, October 29

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for a holiday chorus that is directed by an ex-boyfriend.

Coyote Creek Christmas

Starring: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Premieres: Saturday, October 30

A Christmas party helps two people find love.

Christmas Sail

Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Premieres: Sunday, October 31

Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father and reconnects with a best friend.

Gingerbread Miracle

Starring: Merritt Patterson, Jon Ecker

Premieres: Friday, November 5

Two old friends from high school work together to sell an uncle's Mexican bakery famous for magical gingerbread cookies.

Next Stop, Christmas

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christoper Lloyd

Premieres: Saturday, November 6

Angie finds herself 10 years in the past when she takes the train home to spend Christmas with family.

A Christmas Treasure

Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Premieres: Sunday, November 7

Writer Lou questions whether she should move to New York after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef.

Open by Christmas

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Premieres: Friday, November 12

Nicky and her best friend try to find the anonymous author of an unopened Christmas card from high school.

My Christmas Family Tree

Starring: Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper

Premieres: Saturday, November 13

Vanessa meets a family she never knew existed when she receives results from a DNA test.



A Holiday in Harlem

Starring: Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford

Premieres: Sunday, November 14

Jetsetting executive Jazmin travels to Harlem to be with her grandmother, Mama Belle. When Mama Belle gets injured, Jazmin agrees to co-chair the neighborhood's annual Christmas Jamboree with an old friend, Caleb.



Nantucket Noel

Starring: Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power

Premieres: Friday, November 19

Tensions rise as Christin falls for the son of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf where Christin's toy store is.

A Christmas Together With You

Starring: Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter

Premieres: Saturday, November 20

Megan and her father figure, Frank, go on a road trip to find his long-lost love.

A Kiss Before Christmas

Starring: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Premieres: Sunday, November 21

Real estate development executive Ethan wakes up to a different life -- without his wife and kids -- when he loses out on a work promotion.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Premieres: Thursday, November 25

Zachary and Marilee are tasked with finding homes for a litter of kittens.



Christmas CEO

Starring: Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene

Premieres: Friday, November 26 at a special time, 6 p.m. ET/PT

A small toy company CEO needs the signature of her estranged ex-business partner in order to merge with a mega toy company.



An Unexpected Christmas

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes

Premieres: Friday, November 26

A writer and his ex-girlfriend pose as a couple for Christmas.



Making Spirits Bright

Starring: Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks

Premieres: Saturday, November 27 at a special time, 6 p.m. ET/PT

The son and daughter of rivaling holiday decorating families find romance and help mend the decades-old feud.



Christmas at Castle Hart

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Premieres: Saturday, November 27

Brooke heads to Ireland for Christmas to find her Irish roots. There, she meets Aiden, Earl of Glaslough, and Brooke is mistakenly hired to host Aiden's Christmas party.



Christmas in Tahoe

Starring: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez

Premieres: Sunday, November 28 at a special time, 6 p.m. ET/PT

Talent booker Claire asks for help from her ex-boyfriend, Ryan, to help save her family hotel's Christmas show. Ryan is the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired Claire as their manager.

The Christmas Contest

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Premieres: Sunday, November 28

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for charity.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Starring: Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein

Premieres: Friday, December 3

A woman goes on a journey to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.



A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Starring: Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick

Premieres: Saturday, December 4

Leah's brother is getting married on Christmas Eve, the same day as Leah's 30th birthday. Leah's childhood crush, who is back town for the wedding, is determined to make sure her birthday does not fall by the wayside.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Kevin Nealon

Premieres: Hometown Holiday - Sunday, December 5; Christmas in the City - Sunday, December 12

In these two interconnected movies, the Swift sisters switch locations leading up to the holidays.

A Dickens of a Holiday!

Starring: Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D'Orsay

Premieres: Friday, December 10

Cassie invites movie star and former high school classmate, Jake, to play Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" for Cassie's hometown Victorian festival.



A Royal Queens Christmas

Starring: Megan Park, Julian Morris

Premieres: Saturday, December 11

A woman from Queens enlists the help of a prince for a children's Christmas show.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett

Premieres: Saturday, December 18

The Mitchell brothers compete to create the best Christmas house.

'Tis the Season to Be Merry

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White

Premieres: Sunday, December 19

Merry travels to Vermont to find a fresh angle for her book on relationships and meets charismatic aid worker, Chris.

HALLMARK MOVIES AND MYSTERIES’ "MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS"

All premieres are at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas In My Heart

Starring: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Premieres: Saturday, October 23

Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of country music star, Sean, for a holiday concert.

The Christmas Promise

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Premieres: Saturday, October 30

Dealing with grief, Nicole renovates the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter.

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Premieres: Saturday, November 6

Mrs. Miracle helps a family feel the Christmas spirit and overcome loneliness and loss of faith.

One December Night

Starring: Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford

Premieres: Saturday, November 13

Two music managers put their past aside to oversee a televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers.



Five More Minutes

Starring: Nikki Deloach, David Haydn-Jones

Premieres: Saturday, November 20

Inspired by Scotty McCreery's song, a woman's Christmas wish is fulfilled when her late grandfather's journal reveals an untold romance.

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

Starring: Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny

Premieres: Saturday, November 27

A woman with amnesia and her nurse investigate the only clue to her identity.

Our Christmas Journey

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Premieres: Saturday, December 4

A single mom learns to let go and let her teenage son with autism flourish when they come across a crossroad at Christmas.

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Starring: Katherine Barrell, Alberto Frezza

Premieres: Saturday, December 11

Joy and Eric, who are each at a crossroads in their lives, meet and find a new sense of purpose as they build a new home for a family at Christmas.

Christmas for Keeps

Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen

Premieres: Saturday, December 18

Childhood friends return home after 10 years during Christmas to celebrate the life of a beloved high school teacher. Written by Nikki DeLoach and Meghan McNulty.

