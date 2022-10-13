The 20 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Every Adult on Your List This Christmas, From Funny to Practical
'Tis the season...almost. As we roll into autumn the holiday season quickly approaches with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and then Christmas right at our heels. And while these each come with their own tasks, Christmas requires a bit more pre-planning to ensure you have perfect gifts for everyone. Once you've decorated your Christmas tree and checked everyone off your list, such as coworkers, friends, family, children, and a significant other, don't forget to fill the stockings.
While some may think stocking stuffers are an afterthought, true gift-givers know that these can be just as special as the big-ticket items. When picking out the perfect trinkets and gizmos, you need to think about personal preferences. For beauty lovers, give the gift of self care with holiday skincare sets like the Kiehl's face cream duo or a mascara trio from Tarte. An Apple Airtag can be a big hit for the techies in your group. Fashion enthusiasts will love stylish sunglasses, cozy socks from UGG, or a fine-knitted beanie.
We also know that price range plays a big part in what you may purchase. Below, we've found the best stocking stuffers for all the adults on your list, no matter your budget. From the funny to the practical to the truly most-wanted, consider this your one-stop shop for inexpensive holiday stocking stuffers.
$25 and Under Stocking Stuffers for Adults
One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips are lip sleeping masks from Leneige. Try all five versions including berry, gummy bear, mango, mint choco, and vanilla.
Celebrate home by giving a custom state ornament, which are made by an artist out of San Francisco.
Keep drinks ice cold or piping hot with this double-insulated tumbler from YETI. It comes in 12 different colors, so you can match this gift with the recipient's favorite shade.
This mini duo from Saie will give a natural, glowy finish that's all the rage right now. It comes with the original shade, Starglow, and a new golden illuminator, Warmglow.
Put this in the stocking of any bird watching friends. They'll get a kick out of the "fowl" language and double entendre of many actual bird names, like the blue-footed booby, tufted titmouse, and dickcissle.
$50 and Under Stocking Stuffers for Adults
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This gift simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage, or a handbag, and then they can be found wherever you left them by tracking it on your phone.
Elevate your friend's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
Writing down your thoughts can be cathartic and it's a way to remember special times. Gift this leather journal that can be engraved with the receiver's initials or name.
Turn any space into a winter wonderland with this candle gift set from Maison Louis Marie. Both full size candles have a scent reminiscent of the wintery woods.
Tarte makes some of the best mascara on the market, so give the gift of luxurious lashes with a set of their three best-selling mascaras.
Easily access all your cards and cash with this slim wallet that has a money clip attached. Made from genuine leather, it's designed with quality in mind.
Make plain champagne into a cocktail within seconds using these sugar cubes that can create mimosas and bellinis. Each pack comes with 3 long containers of sugar cubes that could be given as one set or separated for multiple stocking stuffers.
UGGs are hot this season, so if you're going to give a pair of socks, make it these ones that people want.
$100 and Under Stocking Stuffers for Adults
Fill your home with the cult favorite scent of Le Labo Santal 26—made from 100% soy wax.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
Keep your head warm and stylish with this beanie from Rag & Bone. It's made from extra-fine merino wool, that's not only soft but also insulating.
Gift a dewy, healthy glow with Tatcha's rich, moisturizing cream for plumping hydration. Ideal for dry skin. Antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice protects against pollution and stress and can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Not only will hands stay warm in these leather gloves, they'll be super cozy with a 100% cashmere lining. The fingertips are also specially designed so you can still use a touchscreen phone or device while wearing them.
Give the gift of ultimate skin hydration with this moisturizing set from Kiehl's. It comes with a jumbo value size container and the standard full size of their best face lotion so it will last the entire season.
Grooming facial hair just got stepped up a notch with this beard care set from Murdock London. It contains beard shampoo, oil, and moisturizer, as well as a special brush and grooming guide.
