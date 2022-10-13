'Tis the season...almost. As we roll into autumn the holiday season quickly approaches with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and then Christmas right at our heels. And while these each come with their own tasks, Christmas requires a bit more pre-planning to ensure you have perfect gifts for everyone. Once you've decorated your Christmas tree and checked everyone off your list, such as coworkers, friends, family, children, and a significant other, don't forget to fill the stockings.

While some may think stocking stuffers are an afterthought, true gift-givers know that these can be just as special as the big-ticket items. When picking out the perfect trinkets and gizmos, you need to think about personal preferences. For beauty lovers, give the gift of self care with holiday skincare sets like the Kiehl's face cream duo or a mascara trio from Tarte. An Apple Airtag can be a big hit for the techies in your group. Fashion enthusiasts will love stylish sunglasses, cozy socks from UGG, or a fine-knitted beanie.

We also know that price range plays a big part in what you may purchase. Below, we've found the best stocking stuffers for all the adults on your list, no matter your budget. From the funny to the practical to the truly most-wanted, consider this your one-stop shop for inexpensive holiday stocking stuffers.

$25 and Under Stocking Stuffers for Adults

Uncommon Goods Fowl Language Mug Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Fowl Language Mug Put this in the stocking of any bird watching friends. They'll get a kick out of the "fowl" language and double entendre of many actual bird names, like the blue-footed booby, tufted titmouse, and dickcissle. $15 Buy Now

$50 and Under Stocking Stuffers for Adults

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This gift simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage, or a handbag, and then they can be found wherever you left them by tracking it on your phone. $29 Buy Now

Uncommon Goods Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio Make plain champagne into a cocktail within seconds using these sugar cubes that can create mimosas and bellinis. Each pack comes with 3 long containers of sugar cubes that could be given as one set or separated for multiple stocking stuffers. $30 Buy Now

$100 and Under Stocking Stuffers for Adults

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer Gift a dewy, healthy glow with Tatcha's rich, moisturizing cream for plumping hydration. Ideal for dry skin. Antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice protects against pollution and stress and can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $69 Buy Now

Murdock London Redchurch Street Set Nordstrom Murdock London Redchurch Street Set Grooming facial hair just got stepped up a notch with this beard care set from Murdock London. It contains beard shampoo, oil, and moisturizer, as well as a special brush and grooming guide. $60 Buy Now

