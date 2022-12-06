Making memories that will last a lifetime, the holidays are even more magical when you're a child. Learning the significance behind holiday traditions, bundling up to play in a snowy winter wonderland, spending time with family in the kitchen whipping up festive foods, and waiting up on Christmas Eve for Santa are a few pastimes many of us can look back on fondly. Now it's your turn to create these enchanting moments for your child, and what's more exciting for them than unwrapping the gift they've been wanting all year?

Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Hot Wheels, Nintendo and Disney are flying off the shelves and discounted to unbelievably low prices. These amazing deals on presents span kids of all ages. If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and fashion design kits that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys like Squishmallows, LOL Surprise Dolls, and more from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are still in stock to snag before they sell out.

Here at ET, we've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than having you sift through the almost endless gifts for children, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts and deals for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age you'll want to put in your cart.

Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 3 to 5-Year-Olds

For the really little ones on your list, these are the best Amazon gift deals you can shop now.

Camper Playset with Chelsea Doll Amazon Camper Playset with Chelsea Doll Take your Chelsea doll and her little pooch on a camping adventure. The impressive set includes the Chelsea doll, dog, car, and a camper that can be unhitched from the car and opened up to reveal so much more! $35 $20 Shop Now

Bluey Shadowlands Board Game Amazon Bluey Shadowlands Board Game Bluey has taken children's television by storm this year. If your little one loves the Australian dog, they'll especially enjoy this board game based on the charismatic character. $15 $13 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 6 to 8-Year-Olds

They're getting a bit older with more mature tastes. Here are the best gifts for 6 to 8-year-olds at Amazon now.

Giant Candy Land Board Game Amazon Giant Candy Land Board Game The classic Candy Land board game but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to 4 players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first. $25 $20 Shop Now

Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit Amazon Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations. $55 $20 Shop Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Amazon Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also lets them customize their creations further by painting them with their favorite colors and patterns. $65 $52 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 9 to 12-Year-Olds

Preteens can be tricky to shop for, but not to worry: From Star Wars LEGO sets to NERF blasters, check out the top gift deals for this age range.

