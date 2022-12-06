27 Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More
Making memories that will last a lifetime, the holidays are even more magical when you're a child. Learning the significance behind holiday traditions, bundling up to play in a snowy winter wonderland, spending time with family in the kitchen whipping up festive foods, and waiting up on Christmas Eve for Santa are a few pastimes many of us can look back on fondly. Now it's your turn to create these enchanting moments for your child, and what's more exciting for them than unwrapping the gift they've been wanting all year?
Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Hot Wheels, Nintendo and Disney are flying off the shelves and discounted to unbelievably low prices. These amazing deals on presents span kids of all ages. If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and fashion design kits that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys like Squishmallows, LOL Surprise Dolls, and more from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are still in stock to snag before they sell out.
Here at ET, we've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than having you sift through the almost endless gifts for children, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts and deals for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age you'll want to put in your cart.
Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 3 to 5-Year-Olds
For the really little ones on your list, these are the best Amazon gift deals you can shop now.
Grab adorable mini Squishmallows in this six-piece set. You'll get the five characters shown here and one mystery plush.
Take your Chelsea doll and her little pooch on a camping adventure. The impressive set includes the Chelsea doll, dog, car, and a camper that can be unhitched from the car and opened up to reveal so much more!
Perfect for the kid who loves a McDonald's Happy Meal, this Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Set will let their imaginations run free and let them make beautiful Play-Doh creations.
Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals.
For all future bakers, this functional pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light.
Any child with this inflatable bouncer will be the most popular kid on the block. The fun bouncing space and attachable slide will provide hours of entertainment.
Teach your kids their letters, colors, shapes, and numbers using these Disney and Pixar-themed books. Your child will get 9 interactive books that are compatible with an iPad or Kindle Fire for learning is actually fun with this thoughtful gift.
Watching Paw Patrol on repeat will be even more exciting when you can help the rescue mission with this Adventure City-themed track set.
Bluey has taken children's television by storm this year. If your little one loves the Australian dog, they'll especially enjoy this board game based on the charismatic character.
Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 6 to 8-Year-Olds
They're getting a bit older with more mature tastes. Here are the best gifts for 6 to 8-year-olds at Amazon now.
Create four unique Hot Wheels cars using the 485 bricks included in this set that's basically a combination of racing vehicles and Legos.
Grab this adorable jewelry making set for the gift that keeps on giving. Your child will be able to create unique jewelry for themselves, family and friends.
Bundled in a colorful case, this art set has everything the artistic child needs: 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 markers and 15 pieces of paper for a blank canvas.
Go to infinity and beyond with this LEGO model of Buzz LightYear's spaceship. It also comes with miniatures of Lightyear's most popular characters including Buzz and a robot cat.
Most iconic of the children's doll companies, American Girl creates realistic dolls to look like the children that own them. Surprisingly, this pretty doll with blue and purple hair is on sale, which rarely happens with these best-selling toys.
The classic Candy Land board game but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to 4 players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.
Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations.
They're not old enough to drive an actual car (yet), but they can drive around this super fun, battery-operated one. This remote control car can do flips and handle all types of terrain.
Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also lets them customize their creations further by painting them with their favorite colors and patterns.
Barbie's now a restaurant owner when you buy this Cook n' Grill Playset. It comes with a Barbie, 30 Barbie-sized restaurant pieces, and 6 different play areas including a pizza oven, grill, and dining booths.
Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 9 to 12-Year-Olds
Preteens can be tricky to shop for, but not to worry: From Star Wars LEGO sets to NERF blasters, check out the top gift deals for this age range.
Save some money on a Nintendo Switch for the ultimate holiday present this year. It's sold through Amazon Renewed, which means it's pre-owned but in excellent condition as determined by Amazon experts who've backed these claims with a 90-day guarantee.
Your child is growing up. Maybe it's time for them to get a tablet of their very own. You can set up parental controls to better monitor their time online.
Get those science juices flowing with this rock-tumbling kit. Simply put in some dusty, unpolished rocks and – after a night of tumbling – find shiny, colorful stones.
Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots!
With over 1,300 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO.
LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps, and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine, and fun accessories.
Future fashion designers can create one-of-a-kind outfits with this fashion design kit. They'll learn fashion design basics like pinning, draping, and sketching.
Kids love to take pictures on smart phones and tablets, but then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore! This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok
Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 16 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays
The Best Gingerbread House Kits To Sweeten the Holiday Season
Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping
35 Best Gift Ideas Under $100 We're Adding to Our Cart
15 Best Board Games and Puzzles for Family Fun On A Cozy Night Indoors
Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022
The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season