The 15 Best Gingerbread House Kits for a Sweet and Fun Family Night This Holiday Season
If you have a gnarly sweet tooth, the best part about the holidays is easily the delicious desserts and festive treats. And if you just have a regular-sized sugar fixation, it's still a nice added bonus to the merry times. What we can all agree on, no matter how much we love sugary sweets, is the amount of fun you can have creating these candy-coated concoctions, like the iconic gingerbread house.
Not only do you get to eat a tiny cookie cottage, but engineering the perfect gingerbread house with the right ratio of peppermint and gumdrops to luscious icing is a way to make fond memories with family and loved ones. Building gingerbread houses is one of the hallmarks of the season and if it's not a tradition you currently participate in, you should definitely consider adding this delightful pastime to your repertoire. The competitive family can challenge each other to see who makes the best house, families with young children can just have cherished moments of creating (and eating) these gingerbread houses or you can simply make them for a stunning dessert on Christmas Eve.
As any good architect knows, you need a blueprint and materials to design your edible holiday dream home and that means a gingerbread house kit. We've searched the web high and low finding the ultimate gingerbread house kits for a family fun night of cookie construction this holiday season. Below see ET's 15 top picks for gingerbread house kits so beautiful, not even Hansel and Gretel would dare eat them.
Designed by Cupcake Wars veteran Erica Tucker of Sweet E's Bake Shop out of L.A., this Christmas Gingerbread House is available at Williams Sonoma. It comes with colored icings and rainbow candies for a colorful and festive confection.
Featuring festive candies and sparkling sugar, this kit from Cheryl's Cookies has everything you need to build a one-of-kind gingerbread house.
When you buy a gingerbread house from the renowned candy store Dylan's Candy Bar, you can expect to get a huge assortment of candies to decorate your dwelling. The highly entertaining kit comes with over 11 types of sweets treats.
Your gluten-free friends and family members can get in on the action with this vegan and gluten-free gingerbread kit from Goldbelly.
The gamers in your life will absolutely adore this whimsical kit.
Get everything you need to create a single Gingerbread House in this kit from Williams Sonoma. It includes precut gingerbread walls, piping bags with delicious icing "glue," gumdrops and candy lights.
Why make a single house when you can create the iconic San Francisco row houses? This kit from Target has everything you need to make the Golden City landmark.
Now Elf on the Shelf can have his own house to stay at rather than moving around your place all December. He'll have to duck, though, because the kit makes a mini gingerbread house under five inches tall.
Crave-worthy Oreo cookies and Sour Patch Kid's candy have released gingerbread house kits this holiday season. You can grab the delicious and adorable bundle on Amazon.
For those who love the glitz and glam, check out this charming unicorn gingerbread house. The pink and pastel colors aren't your typical Christmas look, but this is perfect for anyone with a glam pink holiday motif.
Gingerbread isn't for everyone, and if that includes yourself, check out this gingerbread house that's instead made from chocolate cookies. In addition, you'll get icing, golden pearls, festive red and green candies and Godiva gourmet chocolate hearts.
You'll get a Santa Pez dispenser along with everything you need to create a gingerbread house adorned with Pez in this candy-inspired kit.
Craft this Candy Land-themed gingerbread house for a treat that looks as if it jumped out of the timeless board game. If you have kids joining you in the activity, they'll be thrilled to see this kit based on their favorite game.
Fondant, icing, gingerbread walls, candy and sprinkles make up this super fun and delicious gingerbread kit from Sweetology. And if you really love adornments, add on another half pound of candy decorations for only $5.
Start building a driveway for your gingerbread house, because this year the holiday sleigh driven by a gingerbread man is pulling up thanks to this adorable kit.
