If you have a gnarly sweet tooth, the best part about the holidays is easily the delicious desserts and festive treats. And if you just have a regular-sized sugar fixation, it's still a nice added bonus to the merry times. What we can all agree on, no matter how much we love sugary sweets, is the amount of fun you can have creating these candy-coated concoctions, like the iconic gingerbread house.

Not only do you get to eat a tiny cookie cottage, but engineering the perfect gingerbread house with the right ratio of peppermint and gumdrops to luscious icing is a way to make fond memories with family and loved ones. Building gingerbread houses is one of the hallmarks of the season and if it's not a tradition you currently participate in, you should definitely consider adding this delightful pastime to your repertoire. The competitive family can challenge each other to see who makes the best house, families with young children can just have cherished moments of creating (and eating) these gingerbread houses or you can simply make them for a stunning dessert on Christmas Eve.

As any good architect knows, you need a blueprint and materials to design your edible holiday dream home and that means a gingerbread house kit. We've searched the web high and low finding the ultimate gingerbread house kits for a family fun night of cookie construction this holiday season. Below see ET's 15 top picks for gingerbread house kits so beautiful, not even Hansel and Gretel would dare eat them.

Williams Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit Get everything you need to create a single Gingerbread House in this kit from Williams Sonoma. It includes precut gingerbread walls, piping bags with delicious icing "glue," gumdrops and candy lights. $30 Shop Now

Hasbro Candy Land Gingerbread House Kit Amazon Hasbro Candy Land Gingerbread House Kit Craft this Candy Land-themed gingerbread house for a treat that looks as if it jumped out of the timeless board game. If you have kids joining you in the activity, they'll be thrilled to see this kit based on their favorite game. $29 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Deals on Christmas Decorations to Shop Now

35 Best Gift Ideas Under $100 We're Adding to Our Cart

The 7 Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2022 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

Save Up to 60% On Stylish Holiday Gifts from Kate Spade

20 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts for Your Next Holiday Party

17 Gifts for Every Harry Styles Lover in Your Life