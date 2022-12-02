15 Best Board Games and Puzzles for Family Gatherings That Make Great Gifts
There's something magical about winter. Maybe it's the togetherness the holidays bring, or perhaps it's the bitter cold that we find ourselves spending more time indoors at home with our family and closest friends. And while vegging out on the couch watching holiday movies is a perfectly fine option most nights, family game night is one of the best ways to actually spend quality time together in these rare moments.
Since all families have their own interests and quirks, family game night can look different between households. For those that are more competitive, you'll want a challenging game where you battle one another until only one winner remains. If you're in a home with younger kiddos, you'll need a game with rules that aren't too complex or convoluted. And for the family full of talkers that like something a bit slower-paced, they may opt to sip hot chocolate and peacefully put together a fun and possibly festive puzzle.
Whatever category your family falls into, we've found the best board games and puzzles you'll want to play together during the holiday season. Get merry with these games that also make great holiday gifts. Below, check out ET's top picks for the ultimate family game night.
Up to 20 people can play this entertaining game making it a great choice for large families. In this game you'll want to guess the answer that you think everyone else is putting down creating lots of laughs.
If your family loves Risk, this is a highly-rated strategy game you'll want to add into your rotation. You'll play as a railroad mogul claiming routes across 20th century North America.
Is your family full of morning people that love a large breakfast? Then this ultimate brunch spread puzzle, with every piece being a different shape, is the puzzle for you.
Play the game of Jumanji, if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you all on the edge of your seats.
This bundle includes high-quality 100-piece, 500-piece, and 1,000-piece puzzles that were designed with the holidays in mind. It's perfect for the family who does puzzles the entire time they're at home together over Christmas or Hanukkah.
In this hilarious game, you'll be given a funny meme and have to pick a related caption to match with it. Whoever has the funniest caption wins, think of it like Cards Against Humanity, except with memes and more family appropriate.
Jiggy Puzzles are high-quality puzzles that are made to hang as artwork once they are put together. They even made Oprah's Favorite Things this year. If you buy this holiday print, a percentage of every sale goes directly to the female artist, Ana Hand, who made the print.
If your family enjoys Settlers of Catan, experience the game in a new way with this explorers and pirates expansion pack. You'll explore uncharted areas with dangerous pirate lairs and fishing villages.
With thick and sturdy pieces, you won't need to worry about a flimsy puzzle when you buy from Galison. The gorgeous holiday print is highlighted by golden foil accents.
Trivia lovers will enjoy this updated game of Trivial Pursuit. They created questions spanning the last ten decades making it more relevant and enjoyable for the younger folks.
You'll definitely be filled with the Christmas spirit when you put together this rainbow puzzle of Christmas tree ornaments.
Educational and fun, this board game highlights National Parks across the United States. So if your family loves to be outdoors or visit these beautiful sites, it'll be a hit.
You'll want to check out this game if you wake up everyone morning and play The New York Times' Wordle puzzle. Now you and your family can play a board game version together.
Put your Disney trivia knowledge to the test with this fun board game inspired by all things Disney. Only super fans will be able to answer all 2,000 questions correctly.
Telestrations is like a game of telephone but with drawing. Will you be able to guess what the original picture was meant to be after passing it around to the whole family?
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
