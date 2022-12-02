There's something magical about winter. Maybe it's the togetherness the holidays bring, or perhaps it's the bitter cold that we find ourselves spending more time indoors at home with our family and closest friends. And while vegging out on the couch watching holiday movies is a perfectly fine option most nights, family game night is one of the best ways to actually spend quality time together in these rare moments.

Since all families have their own interests and quirks, family game night can look different between households. For those that are more competitive, you'll want a challenging game where you battle one another until only one winner remains. If you're in a home with younger kiddos, you'll need a game with rules that aren't too complex or convoluted. And for the family full of talkers that like something a bit slower-paced, they may opt to sip hot chocolate and peacefully put together a fun and possibly festive puzzle.

Whatever category your family falls into, we've found the best board games and puzzles you'll want to play together during the holiday season. Get merry with these games that also make great holiday gifts. Below, check out ET's top picks for the ultimate family game night.

Jumanji Deluxe Game Amazon Jumanji Deluxe Game Play the game of Jumanji, if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you all on the edge of your seats. $55 $28 Shop Now

Ordinary Habit Holiday Puzzle Bundle Ordinary Habit Ordinary Habit Holiday Puzzle Bundle This bundle includes high-quality 100-piece, 500-piece, and 1,000-piece puzzles that were designed with the holidays in mind. It's perfect for the family who does puzzles the entire time they're at home together over Christmas or Hanukkah. $100 Shop Now

The Original Wordle Party Game Amazon The Original Wordle Party Game You'll want to check out this game if you wake up everyone morning and play The New York Times' Wordle puzzle. Now you and your family can play a board game version together. $20 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

