Adorning your home with festive decor, building delectable gingerbread houses, scoring the best Black Friday deals and participating in a fun game night with loved ones are just a few highlights of the holiday season. But maybe one of the best traditions of this time of year is setting in with the fam to rewatch iconic and timeless Christmas movies.

Christmas movies not only make us feel holly and jolly, but they also give us a dose of nostalgia by bringing back fond memories of the past from when we were little and the holidays were filled with magic. You can reminisce about your younger years with sentimental holiday films like Miracle on 34th Street or It's a Wonderful Life. Shared belly laughs from classics like Home Alone and Elf mirror the merriment of this festive season. And you won't want to miss the new releases this year like Genie, starring Melissa McCarthy, or Dashing Through the Snow starring Lil Rel Howery, Ludacris and Tyonah Parris.

You've got the popcorn and holiday treats ready to settle in for a holiday movie night, but now just one question remains: Where can you watch all these festive films? With all the streaming platforms out there, it can seem like more time is spent searching for the movie you want than watching the feature itself.

We won't make you scroll through all the streaming services this year because we've already done it. (Consider it one of our holiday gifts to you!) Below, we've found where to watch the Christmas classics, new holiday films, spooky holiday horror films, and even the more controversial, non-traditional Christmas films like Die Hard.

Where to Watch Classic Christmas Movies

Home Alone Twentieth Century Fox Home Alone Forgotten at home during the holidays, Kevin McCallister has to protect his house from The Wet Bandits. You can watch this beloved movie again and again on Disney+, along with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Starting at $8/Month Watch on Disney+

Elf New Line Cinema Elf Will Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, a man raised by elves in the North Pole who embarks on a journey to NYC to find his real dad. Watch this instant hit on Max and add it to your holiday movie rotation. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Max

The Santa Clause Walt Disney Pictures The Santa Clause Tim Allen unknowingly becomes Santa Claus when he puts on Santa's suit on Christmas Eve. Watch what hilariousness ensues when the reluctant businessman has to take on his unwanted role as Santa Claus on Disney+ this season. The subsequent movies and series are also on the platform. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Disney+

A Christmas Story Warner Bros. A Christmas Story All Ralphie wants is a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun, but will he get his Christmas wish? Watch this classic movie on Max. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Max

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) Twentieth Century Fox Miracle on 34th Street (1994) A little girl must prove Santa's existence to a judge and jury in this timeless film. The 1994 movie and the original 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street are both available to watch on Disney+. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Disney+

The Muppet Christmas Carol Walt Disney Pictures The Muppet Christmas Carol There are a lot of takes on Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, but few are better than this one from the Muppets featuring Academy Award-winner Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. You can watch The Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Disney+

It's a Wonderful Life Liberty Films It's a Wonderful Life A heartwarming story about how a single life impacts those around them for the better, It's a Wonderful Life brings meaning to the holidays. The classic film is available on Prime Video. Starting at $9/Month Watch on Prime Video

Love Actually Universal Pictures Love Actually Complicated love lives get even more complex during the holiday season in the feature film Love Actually. The movie hits differently these days, but the film is still considered a classic and is available to rent on Apple TV+ or Prime Video. $4/Rent Watch on Apple TV+ $4/Rent Watch on Prime Video

The Polar Express Castle Rock Entertainment The Polar Express One boy's life is changed forever by taking a train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. The film based on the beloved book is available to watch on Max. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Max

Where to Watch New Holiday Movie Favorites

Dashing Through the Snow Walt Disney Pictures Dashing Through the Snow Not only does this Disney+ film look like the perfect Christmas movie to watch with the family, but it's also got major star power. In the film featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Teyonah Parris and Oscar Nuñez, a "non-believer" (Bridges) and his daughter must help Santa Claus (Howery) escape those chasing him. Starting at $8/Month Watch on Disney+

Genie Universal Pictures Genie A man (Paapa Essiedu) who is down on his luck has his life turned upside down when a jewelry box he finds unleashes a magical genie (Melissa McCarthy). After being trapped for 2,000 years, the genie and man form an unlikely friendship. The holiday film is streaming on Peacock. Starting at $6/Month Watch on Peacock

Best. Christmas. Ever! Motion Picture Corporation of America Best. Christmas. Ever! Charlotte (Heather Graham) takes a surprise trip with her husband (Jason Biggs) and son to prove that her friend Jackie's (Brandy) life isn't as good as it seems in her holiday newsletter. See what hijinks unfold by streaming this new film on Netflix. Starting at $7/Month Watch on Netflix

Spirited Apple Original Films Spirited Watch this fabulous take on A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, who are just as hilarious as ever in this 2022 film. You'll definitely want to dedicate a night to watching this uplifting movie on Apple TV+. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Apple TV+

Where to Watch Holiday Horror Films

Violent Night 87North Violent Night If you're getting cabin fever, watch the disturbing feature film Violent Night, starring David Harbour on Prime Video. When a group of mercenaries goes after a wealthy family, only Santa is equipped to stop them. Starting at $9/Month Watch on Prime Video

Krampus Universal Pictures Krampus Basically the antithesis of Santa Claus, Krampus is a movie about the festive demon who only appears during the holiday season. You can watch the horror film starring Adam Scott and Toni Collette on Peacock. Starting at $6/Month Watch on Peacock

Better Watch Out Storm Vision Entertainment Better Watch Out While babysitting during the holidays, a teen and the child in her care are terrorized when someone breaks in. Nothing goes as expected in this holiday horror film streaming on Peacock. Starting at $6/Month Watch on Peacock

Gremlins Warner Bros. Gremlins While you may not consider Gremlins a festive film, the movie begins with a father giving a Christmas gift to his son. Rewatch this classic with holiday eyes by renting it on Apple TV+ or Prime Video. $4/Rent Watch on Apple TV+ $4/Rent Watch on Prime Video

Where to Watch Non-Traditional Christmas Movies

Die Hard Twentieth Century Fox Die Hard Your holidays should definitely be spent watching the iconic Die Hard film starring Bruce Willis as John McClane. Kick back and enjoy this suspenseful movie on Hulu. Starting at $8/Month Watch on Hulu

Edward Scissorhands Twentieth Century Fox Edward Scissorhands Deciding if Edward Scissorhands is a holiday movie can stir up quite the debate, but if you're someone who considers it a festive film you can now watch it on Max. Starting at $10/Month Watch on Max

