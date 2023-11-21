How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' for Free This Weekend

When it comes to holiday movies, Thanksgiving films tend to be pushed aside in favor of football and parades. But true Thanksgiving fans know that one of the best pregames to the big feast is the timeless tradition of watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the beloved Thanksgiving special, but it won't be airing on TV this week. Before you shout, "Good grief!", hear us out: Peanuts fans hoping to watch Charlie, Lucy and the gang can stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV+.

For those who don’t remember, in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the beloved and ever-so-bold Peppermint Patty invites herself (and everyone else) to Charlie Brown's place for Thanksgiving — despite his plans to visit his grandma for the occasion. Snoopy steps in to cook up his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with some help from Woodstock. In the end, everyone has a wonderful and popcorn-filled time. Yum.

This holiday weekend, don't miss taking a stroll down memory lane with the Peanuts family and your own. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream now on Apple TV+. Featuring new Apple Originals every month, Apple TV+ is also the home of other Charlie Brown holiday specials. In addition to the Thanksgiving classic, the streaming service has A Charlie Brown Christmas and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for Free

A monthly subscription for Apple TV+ is just $9.99 per month, but there is currently a free 7-day trial. That means you can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free with Apple TV+ and then sign up or cancel anytime after your trial.

Watch on Apple TV+ for Free

